Niine Hygiene and Personal care successfully creates menstrual hygiene awareness among 2.5 lakh girls for Menstrual hygiene day

Menstrual health and hygiene in India is the need of the hour as a very small percentage of the female population has access to sanitary napkins while the rest are still forced to use old clothes and rags during their periods. As part of the Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, which also happens to be the date of their 5th Anniversary, Niine Hygiene and Personal care has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across 8 states within just a span of a month. Since their inception, the company has empowered over 7.5 lakh women with access to safe menstrual hygiene.

Niine sets itself apart from the rest with the manufacture of sanitary napkins and baby diapers of premium quality that maintain an affordable price point. The company regularly conducts workshops in schools and colleges with the key objective of dismantling period taboos, increasing awareness and putting young girls and women in charge of their menstrual health while encouraging them to do the same for others in the society.

The movement brings together men and women by reaching out to them through social caregivers and self-help groups and actively encourages them to discuss periods and eliminate the stigma surrounding it.

In the words of the founder Amar Tulsiyan, 'It was not easy to reach 2.5 lakh girls in such a short amount of time, but it was made possible only because our team is dedicated to the cause of spreading the practice of good menstrual hygiene. The start of the menstrual cycle is one of the most significant biological changes for women yet most of them are completely unprepared for it. By providing them with the necessary menstrual education and giving them access to affordable sanitary napkins, we empower them to better manage their health and their lives. We hope to bring a change in the society where access to menstrual health and hygiene is accessible to every woman and is not just a matter of privilege."

