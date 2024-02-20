NIIT Ltd. Announces 3rd Edition of 'EdTech Growth Summit'

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 20: NIIT Ltd., a leading global talent development corporation, has announced the dates for the third edition of the EdTech Growth Summit. With focus on capacity building of the Ed-tech sector to help achieve profitable growth, the summit slated for February 26, 2024, and will be conducted virtually. The 3rd edition of the NIIT EdTech Growth Summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats besides providing start-up founders with networking opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and peers.

Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-founder, NIIT Group, said, "This edition of the EdTech Growth Summit is dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among emerging leaders in this sector."

The virtual summit will once again feature power-packed sessions led by India's top Edtech founders, investors, and industry experts, such as: Sugata Mitra, Professor Emeritus - NIIT University, Winner TED Prize 2013; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder - Info Edge; Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Eruditus & Emeritus; Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD - upGrad; Rajendra Singh Pawar, Chairman & Co-founder - NIIT Group; Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn and many more. Attendees can expect insightful sessions and live Q&A sessions, providing access to expertise and knowledge. This year the summit will allow participants to delve into crucial topics such as the potential of Generative AI in education, the emergence of hybrid models in Edtech, navigating funding challenges, and lessons learned since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the sector.

Additionally, select start-ups will also participate in the Founders' Growthcamp 2024 from April 3rd to 5th at NIIT University (NU) campus in Neemrana. There will be masterclasses by industry experts, and mentorship from NIIT's leadership team and industry veterans. They will also get the opportunity to present their business plans to investors including NIIT Group.

Previous editions of the Growthcamp saw participating founders of Edtech startups who received a total of 4.8 crore worth of benefits from Microsoft Founders Hub, NIIT Edtech Growth program's Technology Partner. Participants of previous Growthcamp, 'Airblack' received funding from founders of NIIT Group.

Established in 2009, NU is a not-for-profit University under section 2(f) of UGC Act, notified by the Government of Rajasthan. Nestled in the Aravalli hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

To register for the EdTech Growth Summit click here: https://bit.ly/42ot5Km

