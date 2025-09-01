Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties: Sundeep Sikka

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Nippon Life India Asset Management CEO Represents India at India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo. He was the only Indian AMC CEO invited to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikka highlighted the transformative roadmap of Indo-Japan relations, with Japan committing Y=10 trillion (USD 68 billion) over the next decade to India. He emphasized that this partnership would open capital access for Indian companies across technology, infrastructure, semiconductor, and ESG-led innovation, while reinforcing bilateral security and geopolitical stability.

PM Modi said that, "The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India" which itself reflects deep commitment for economic growth and NAM India commits to work in same direction.

Sikka noted their potential to reshape India's startup ecosystem, particularly in AI, fintech, green energy, chip design, and semiconductors. He underlined that Japan brings R&D depth, process discipline, and clean energy leadership, while India contributes scale, talent, and speed of innovation.

"India's startup ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns, is rapidly maturing," Sikka said, "and Japanese investors can play a critical role in filling gaps such as manufacturing know-how, design-for-production, supply chain resilience, and patient capital."

Sikka also pointed out that Indo-Japan strengths are complementary, enabling a win-win corridor. India offers speed, scale, and talent, while Japan contributes manufacturing excellence, global quality standards, and long-term patient capital.

Looking ahead, he identified capital goods, automobiles, electronics, and lending as key sectors where Indo-Japan collaboration is set to deepen. "NAM India is already well-positioned with significant exposure to these high-growth areas. This representation of NAM India at the Economic Forum underscores the trust placed in the organization by millions of Indian investorstoday, 1 in 3 investors in India invests with NAM India," he added.

About Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India)

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund's schemes.

It also acts as an advisor for India focused Equity & Fixed Income funds in Japan (launched by Nissay Asset Management), and in Thailand (launched by BBL Asset Management). It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiary in Singapore and, also has representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, & Europe.

For information, visit: https://mf.nipponindiaim.com/

Facebook: /NipponIndiaMF | Twitter: @NipponIndiaMF

Customer Care Number: 91-1860 266 0111

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

