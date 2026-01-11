Nirmala Sitharaman drives developmental transformation across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh through MP funds

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has led a series of impactful development initiatives across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, leveraging the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to deliver tangible benefits in infrastructure, livelihoods, environment, technology, and education.

A thread of tweets from the Finance Minister's office highlighted on Sunday how these initiatives, undertaken during her tenure as a Rajya Sabha Member from Andhra Pradesh (2014-16) and Karnataka (since 2016), are driving grassroots-level transformation.

One of the earliest and most visible interventions in Karnataka was the restoration of Kalena Agrahara Lake in Bengaluru in 2017, funded with Rs 75 lakh under the MPLADS scheme.

The rejuvenation included desilting, strengthening of bunds, and ecological restoration of the seven-acre lake.

The project has yielded multiple benefits: improved groundwater recharge, enhanced biodiversity, flood mitigation during heavy monsoons, and the creation of a vital green community space that supports recreation, environmental awareness, and better microclimatic conditions.

In the same year, Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) in Udupi, an institution aimed at reviving and modernising the region's traditional jewellery sector.

Supported through MPLADS along with industry bodies such as the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, the institute focuses on skilling youth and women in contemporary jewellery design and manufacturing.

Since its inception, over 840 individuals have been trained, including underprivileged SC/ST women who received free training.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and CAD facilities, IIGJ-Udupi has also helped formalise artisans by facilitating Parichay Card registration for more than 760 jewellery workers, according to a tweet.

Promoting entrepreneurship and innovation has been another key focus. In Mangaluru, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning (CEOL), a start-up incubation and co-working space part-funded through MPLADS, was inaugurated in December 2017.

As noted in the tweet thread, CEOL has since incubated nine start-ups focused on AI-driven mortgage analytics, enterprise IT solutions, ed-tech platforms, and multilingual digital learning tools. By providing infrastructure, mentorship, and networks, the Centre has helped build a robust start-up ecosystem in coastal Karnataka, reducing the need for local talent to migrate to larger cities.

In October 2025, Minister Sitharaman inaugurated the DhaRti BioNEST Bio-Incubation Centre at IIT Dharwad, established with MPLADS support and funding from BIRAC. The Centre supports biotechnology and allied start-ups, particularly from North Karnataka. With 15 incubated ventures, over 40 high-value jobs created, multiple intellectual properties generated, and several technologies already commercialised, the BioNEST centre has emerged as a hub for research-driven entrepreneurship, the tweet said.

Agriculture and rural livelihoods have also received special attention through the establishment of Farmers' Training and Common Facility Centres (CFCs) across seven districts of Kalyana KarnatakaBallari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara, and Yadgir.

Funded under MPLADS in collaboration with NABARD, these centres enable farmers, SHGs, and FPOs to undertake value addition through processing, grading, packaging, and branding of local crops. From pulses in Raichur and groundnuts in Vijayanagara to fruits in Koppal and chillies in Ballari, the initiative aims to reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access, and enhance farm incomes.

Water conservation has been another priority.

Under the Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Sitharaman supported the desilting and restoration of 75 water bodies in drought-prone Kolar district at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore. These restored water bodies are expected to enhance water security, support agriculture, and boost rural livelihoods in a district without a perennial river.

In Mysuru, a landmark science infrastructure project is taking shape with a Rs 5 crore MPLADS allocation for the Cosmology Education and Research-Training Center (COSMOS). The Digistar-7 planetarium, featuring a world-first tilted 15-metre 8K LED dome, aims to promote interest in space science while also enhancing tourism and employment opportunities in the heritage city.

Beyond Karnataka, Minister Sitharaman's MPLADS interventions in Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2016 supported development works worth around Rs 10 crore.

These included the construction of over 65 cement-concrete roads in rural and SC habitations, the installation of RO water plants, community halls, Mahila Bhavans, cyclone shelters, and digital community buildings.

The Anti-Erosion Embankment Project in Pedamainavanilanka village, along with various skill development, sanitation, irrigation, and renewable energy initiatives, has significantly improved quality of life and resilience in coastal and rural areas.

