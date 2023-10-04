Nirula's Introduces Jus Chkn: A Culinary Extravaganza on Golf Course Road

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 4: Jus Chkn, the latest sensation in the world of chicken delights, has taken center stage on Golf Course Road. This culinary marvel is brought to you by Nirula's, a name synonymous with culinary excellence and gastronomic wonders. With Jus Chkn, Nirula's is set to redefine the chicken culinary experience and establish itself as a standout in Gurgaon's vibrant food scene.

Jus Chkn represents a new chapter in Nirula's culinary journey. Born as an exploration on a cloud kitchen platform, it has now emerged as a dedicated concept, distinct from Nirula's other ventures like BigBoy Burger and Pan Asian. Jus Chkn focuses exclusively on celebrating the irresistible allure of chicken in all its forms.

The menu at Jus Chkn is a delightful symphony of flavours, spanning diverse cuisines. From the timeless Chicken Tikka, a cornerstone of Mughlai cuisine, to the comforting indulgence of American Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Jus Chkn caters to all chicken aficionados. The menu also boasts all types of savoury chicken preparations, from chicken wings to chicken satey. The Savory Symphony introduces Corn Egg Rice Bowls, a modern twist on traditional favorites, featuring an exciting medley of flavors.

Ms. Sumedha Singhal, Director at Nirula's, shared her excitement about this culinary venture, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Jus Chkn to Gurugram's dynamic food scene. At Nirula's, we've always been committed to pushing culinary boundaries, and Jus Chkn is a testament to our dedication to offering a diverse and delightful experience. We invite everyone to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the irresistible charm of chicken in all its forms."

Established in 1934, Nirula's has consistently been at the forefront of introducing iconic dishes to Indian palates. From crafting the legendary OG Hot Chocolate Fudge to unveiling the indulgent All American Banana Split, Nirula's has been a pioneer of culinary creativity. The brand has introduced Delhiites to the world of pizzas and burgers, which have now become beloved favourites. Alongside its sister brands like Cafe Healthy High, Valentino Pizzeria, BigBoy Burger and Pan Asian, Nirula's continues to innovate and adapt, staying attuned to market preferences and setting new trends.

Situated at the heart of Gurugram on Golf Course Road, Jus Chkn offers a contemporary and inviting ambiance, allowing patrons to relish their meals in an atmosphere that reflects Nirula's unwavering commitment to quality and comfort. As Jus Chkn opens its doors to the public, Nirula's legacy thrives, evolving with the times while preserving its essence. This journey reaffirms the belief that exceptional food knows no boundaries, and culinary innovation is an endless, delightful expedition. Come and experience the world of Jus Chkn, where chicken reigns supreme.

Contact details - 18001025247

