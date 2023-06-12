Nissan expands network in Gujarat

Opens two new customer touchpoints at Rajkot with Cargo Nissan

Nissan’s network expands to 14 touchpoints in Gujarat

Nissan’s national network reaches 268 touchpoints

Mr. Amit Magoo, Director – Sales, Nissan Motor India, inaugurating the Cargo Nissan Showroom in Rajkot

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 10: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today announced the expansion of its network in Gujarat with the launch of two new customer touchpoints, for sales and service, in Rajkot, Gujarat. The new touchpoints are owned by Cargo Motors, a leading automotive dealership group based in Gujarat. With the addition of two new touchpoints, Nissan has strengthened its commitment to providing exceptional sales and service to customers in Rajkot and the state of Gujarat taking its total network in the state to 14 touchpoints. The new Cargo Nissan showroom was inaugurated today by Mr Amit Magoo, Director – Sales, Nissan Motor India.

Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, “Nissan is focused on customer service and towards this objective, we are happy to welcome Cargo Nissan in Rajkot to the Nissan family. We are committed to deliver with our partners on customer quality with strong value propositions.”

As part of its commitment to offer exceptional value, with global and competitively priced products, Nissan recently introduced the Magnite Geza Special Edition, the first of its many scheduled product actions for the Magnite this year. Nissan introduced the Magnite GEZA Special Edition to commemorate the 100,000-production milestone which was announced earlier this week.

Both customer touchpoints at Rajkot are equipped with the best amenities and are staffed by knowledgeable, well-trained, and passionate sales and service professionals, to ensure that customers enjoy a seamless car-buying and ownership experience.

The new Cargo Nissan Showroom has a total area of 7,500 sq. ft., with a front display area of over 50 feet and the state-of-the-art Cargo Nissan Service Workshop facility is spread across a total area of over 17,500 sq. ft., with a frontage of over 42 ft.

Touchpoint Address Google Location Cargo Nissan Showroom National Highway 8B, Survey No: 149, Rajkot Gondal Highway, near Parin Furniture, Vavdi, Rajkot Gujarat – 360004. https://goo.gl/maps/DWoNoRUBxgRgbHqs9 Cargo Nissan Service Workshop 80 Feet Road, AJI GIDC Estate, Shed No: C1B-1, GIDC, Phase-1, Rajkot Industrial Area Dhamalpar, Rajkot, Gujarat – 360003. https://goo.gl/maps/hSKRgvyVysJDcd829

Nissan Motor India operates on a PHYGITAL distribution approach, providing a hassle-free, one-stop solution to customers for all their needs. This approach offers a seamless and convenient experience with an integrated offline-online payment option, which can be accessed at the customer’s preferred showroom.

With customers as its top priority, Nissan has been diligently working to effectively reach out to them through a robust pan-India dealer network. In April 2023, Nissan Motor India added two new customer touchpoints, comprising new showrooms and workshops in the cities of Karnal (Haryana) and Khammam (Telangana), whose strategic locations enable Nissan to enhance the customer experience across North and South India.

Nissan continues to strengthen its distribution capability to meet and exceed consumer expectations. Consequently, Nissan Motor India expanded its network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and five service workshops, strategically positioned in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India. Some of these cities include Jaipur, Karnal, Erode, Chennai, Hospet, Rewari, Bhiwani and Khammam, among others across the country.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) incorporated in 2010 is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, serving both the domestic and export markets with a manufacturing plant and R&D Centre in Chennai. Nissan with its Global Alliance partner Renault has made an investment of $1.8 billion in the Indian economy facilitating over 70,000 direct and indirect employment and skilling opportunities. Please visit www.nissan.in for more information.

