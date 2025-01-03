Nita Ambani highlights emotional connection of Reliance family with Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 3 : Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, spoke passionately about the deep emotional connection the Ambani family shares with Jamnagar, describing it as the "soul of Reliance."

She was addressing an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Jamnagar Refinery.

"Jamnagar is not just a place. It is the soul of Reliance. It holds a very deep and dear place in our hearts," Nita Ambani said, capturing the sentiment of the occasion.

Reflecting on the personal and familial significance of Jamnagar, she spoke about the role the city has played in shaping the journey of Reliance. She highlighted its connection to Kokilaben Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and the younger generation of the family.

"For Kokila Mummy, it is her Janmabhoomithe land of her birth, representing her roots and values. She is here with us today, and all this has been possible only because of her blessings. Thank you, Mummy, for everything you do for us," she said.

Speaking about Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary founder of Reliance, she called Jamnagar his Karmabhoomi, symbolizing his vision, dreams, and dedication. "Yesterday was Papa's 92nd birthday. I am sure he is showering his blessings on all of us here in Jamnagar," she added.

She also expressed gratitude for Mukesh Ambani's role in realizing Dhirubhai's dream of building the world's largest grassroots refinery in Jamnagar, describing it as his Shraddha Bhoomithe land of devotion and respect.

Lastly, Nita Ambani highlighted the connection of the younger generation, particularly Anant Ambani, to Jamnagar. She referred to it as his Sewa Bhoomithe land of service and compassion, symbolizing his commitment to giving back to society.

The event not only marked a milestone for the Jamnagar Refinery but also highlighted the Ambani family's enduring bond with the region that has played an important role in Reliance's legacy.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar.Jamnagar has become the world's refining hub - an engineering marvel that is India's pride.

At that time, many experts had said that it would be impossible for an Indian company to set up the world's largest refinery in three years. But Reliance managed to achieve that in a record time of just 33 months, notwithstanding the lack of infrastructure and a severe cyclone that had hit Jamnagar then.

Leading world-class project consultants advised Dhirubhai Ambani against investing in the desert-like region that did not have roads, electricity, or even sufficient drinking water. They had warned that mobilising manpower, materials, technical experts and every other input in such wilderness would require extraordinary efforts.

Dhirubhai defied all the naysayers and went ahead with his dream. He wanted to create not just an industrial plant but a Nandanwan. Between 1996 and 1999, he and his highly motivated team went on to create an engineering marvel at Jamnagar.

Today, the Jamnagar refinery complex houses some of the world's largest units such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC), and Petcoke gasification plants.

