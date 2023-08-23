Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings back ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ on popular demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Since its launch this March, the grand theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has set a new benchmark for theatrical experiences in Mumbai and India with acclaimed productions such as iconic Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’, timeless Broadway classics like ‘West Side Story’, regional theatre such as ‘Charchaughi’ and ‘Madhuri Dixit’, and the recently concluded musical concert, ‘Sona Tarasha’.

A landmark amongst the cultural centre’s many special showcases is its opening show and India’s largest theatrical production, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’.

With an India-inspired narrative, larger-than-life sets, and outstanding cast and crew - ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ – directed by Feroz Abbas Khan – captures the spirit of India through its rich repository of arts, and takes the audience through different eras of our country’s glorious history and culture.

The marquee production’s blockbuster debut run entertained an audience of close to 38,000 across soldout shows and was popularly hailed as a world-class experience, the likes of which has never been seen in our country – a must-watch for every Indian.

Following the love that the show received from Indian and global audiences, and a popular demand for it to be back on stage, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ is all set to unfold afresh at The Grand Theatre – the Cultural Centre’s 2000-seater performing arts marvel – starting September 21 this year.

“With immense joy and pride, I announce the return of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It was the first step in our journey of showcasing the best of India to the world. Following repeated requests to bring it back, we are delighted to present this magnum opus once again, on popular demand!” said Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani.

“We have cherished the love and appreciation that poured in from audiences after every single show! Come join us in reliving and creating many more memories with this immersive ode to India's rich cultural legacy,” Nita Ambani said.

As India’s largest-ever theatrical production returns on stage, prepare to embark on an epic journey through the country’s rich cultural heritage, with orchestra-style music by popular Bollywood duo Ajay-Atul and breathtaking costumes by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The audience will be able to immerse themselves in exemplary dance, drama, music, and the magic created by some exceptional Indian talent such as Vaibhavi Merchant (Guest Choreographer), Mayuri Upadhya (Lead Choreographer), Samir and Arsh Tanna (Choreographers) and internationally celebrated, multiple award winners such as Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Neil Patel (Scenic Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), John Narun (Projection Design), Renuka Pillai (Makeup Design) and Shruti Merchant (Associate Director).

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. It is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater cube.

The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

