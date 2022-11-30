Nitin Gadkari mourns Vikram Kirloskar's demise

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed grief over the sudden demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar.

Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and a very dear friend of mine, Vikram Kirloskar Ji," Gadkari tweeted.

"It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who'll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India," Gadkari said in the tweet.

"His efforts have tremendously helped Bharat to move towards cleaner and greener fuels. This is a deep personal loss to me. May the almighty grant strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," the tweet further said.

The last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru today at 1 pm.

Vikram S. Kirloskar was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors and other related products.

He was President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20.

( With inputs from ANI )

