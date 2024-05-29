Chhattisgarh (India), May 29: Nitin Lawrence, a Christian leader and Secretary of the Diocese of Chhattisgarh, has played an essential role in the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) campaign as they aim for a landslide victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With predictions indicating that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to secure over 400+ seats, the momentum is undeniably strong.

Nitin Lawrence has dedicated his efforts to serving the people across various regions, from rural villages to bustling cities for the past 5 years. His commitment to the communities, particularly the Maish, Biswas, and Messiah groups, has been unwavering. Whether it was the state elections in Chhattisgarh or the current national campaign, his work has consistently focused on uplifting and supporting diverse communities.

The reach of his efforts extends beyond Chhattisgarh to states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and across the North Indian belt, including the Darjeeling region. Nitin’s support and assistance to people in these areas have strengthened the BJP’s position, garnering widespread appreciation and support.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, Nitin's contributions have been instrumental in mobilising support and ensuring that the party’s vision connects with people from all walks of life on the ground level. As the 2024 elections approach, the impact of his work is evident in the growing support for the BJP across the nation.

