Nitte University invites applications to its BSc Honors Program in Biomedical Sciences

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (/SRV): Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER) is inviting applications for its Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honors program in Biomedical Sciences. The program aims to provide students with a strong foundation in biomedical sciences and prepare them for exciting careers in healthcare, research, and beyond.

The BSc Honors program in Biomedical Sciences is a four-year, full-time undergraduate program designed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that follows the UGC's Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) to align with international trends. Students will receive rigorous training in a variety of subjects, including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology, immunology, pharmacology, genetics, and molecular biology, among others.

The BSc (Honors) program at the Institute allows students to obtain a BSc degree after three years. However, the program offers an additional year (the fourth year) to provide employment-oriented training, including internships at prominent national and international firms, which enhances students' employability and expands their career options.

The program is open to students who have completed their 10+2 with a minimum of 50% in PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and English, or an equivalent examination recognized by Nitte University. Interested candidates are required to take the NUCAT (Nitte University Common Admission Test). Furthermore, a scholarship amounting to 40 per cent of the tuition fee will be awarded to two candidates who achieve the highest scores in NUCAT.

Nitte University is committed to providing its students with world-class education and research opportunities, as well as placement opportunities in leading orgzations across various industries. Nitte University's placement cell provides career counselling, resume building, and job opportunities to its students.

"We are confident that our BSc Honors program in Biomedical Sciences will provide our students with the skills and experience they need to excel in their chosen careers," said Dr rban Chakraborthy, Director, NUCSER "Our program is designed to be highly practical and hands-on, and we guide them in making a career in research or in pursuing higher studies, after their graduation."

In addition to the core curriculum, the program also includes a variety of extracurricular activities, such as guest lectures, seminars, workshops, and field trips, which are designed to provide students with a well-rounded education and expose them to the latest developments in biomedical sciences.

"The BSc Honors program in Biomedical Sciences is an excellent opportunity for students who are passionate about science and want to make a difference in the world," said Dr Harsha Halahalli, Registrar, Nitte University. "We encourage all eligible students to apply and join us in this exciting journey."

The Institute also offers postgraduate programs (MSc) in Biomedical Science, Food Safety & Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and Marine Biotechnology. The contemporary curricula of these programs are in line with international standards and follow the UGC's Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS).

Nitte University is a leading private university located in Mangalore, Karnataka, India. Established in 2008, the university offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in a variety of fields, including medicine, dentistry, engineering, management, pharmaceutical sciences and others. Nitte University is committed to providing world-class education and research opportunities to its students and contributing to the development of society.

For more information, please visit the Nitte University website: https://biomedical.nitte.edu.in

