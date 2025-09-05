NLCIL mines Excel in Ministry of Coal Star Ratings, Mine IA wins first prize, Talabira II & III and Barsingsar Mine get 5 star ratings

New Delhi [India], September 5 : NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal, has once again reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable mining and operational excellence, with all its operating mines receiving prestigious Star Ratings from the Ministry of Coal for 2023-24.

The Star Rating framework, introduced in 2019 to promote competitiveness and responsible mining, evaluates mines on seven parameters covering operations, environment, safety, rehabilitation, technology adoption, and worker welfare. NLCIL has ensured 100% participation since inception, setting a legacy of transparency and performance.

In a grand ceremony held in Mumbai on 04th September 2025, the Star Rating awards were presented by the Minister of Coal & Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and the Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, in the esteemed presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy, highlighted the importance of collective effort of Government PSUs and Private companies of coal sector for achieving the vision of Prime Minister in achieving energy independence and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In the latest results, Lignite Mine-IA of Neyveli secured Five Stars, placing it at the very top of the list of India's opencast mines, alongside only two others in the country. NLCIL's Talabira II & III OCP and Barsingsar Lignite Mine also achieved Five-Star ratings, while Lignite Mine-I and Lignite Mine-II earned strong Four-Star ratings.

Since the inception of the Star Rating system in 2018-19, NLCIL's five operating mines have collectively achieved 29 Star Ratings, including 21 distinguished Five-Star recognitions. NLCIL stands out nationally by securing the highest proportion of Five-Star ratings among the total awards received under the Star Rating system, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable and responsible mining. An outstanding accomplishment for an organisation that, while operating with a concentrated mining base, is strategically expanding with a clear vision to double its capacity within the next five years.

With only five operating mines, NLCIL continues to outperform larger peers in coal and lignite mining. Over successive years, its mines have secured No. 1 national positions, and under the present leadership, this legacy has been matched with renewed focus on productivity, innovation, safety, and environmental care.

On the occasion, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited, expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, "These Star Ratings reflect our teams' relentless focus on safety, sustainability, and technology-led productivity. We remain committed to responsible growth as we work towards doubling our mining capacity in the next five years."

He further emphasised that this recognition is a testament to NLCIL's consistent pursuit of excellence and its dedication to setting new benchmarks in sustainable mining practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor