No MBA, No Corporate Experience Just Execution: How These 20-Year-Olds Made It Big

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3: Two young entrepreneurs from Jaipur, Arpit Sharma and Yashvardhan Singh, have built a performance marketing Company, Foremost Leads, that has helped businesses generate over ₹9 crore in revenue while also successfully launching multiple digital products and services. At just 20 years old, they have achieved what many take years to accomplish—scaling businesses, mentoring entrepreneurs, and becoming a dominant force in the digital marketing space.

Their journey wasn't pre-planned. It was fueled by a strong desire to create something of their own, rather than following conventional career paths. Arpit and Yashvardhan's success is a testament to execution, adaptability, and the willingness to take risks. What started as an internship experience soon turned into a thriving business, proving that age is no barrier when backed by ambition and hard work.

Arpit Sharma: From a Retail Store to a Marketing Empire

For Arpit Sharma, the inspiration to build something big came from his father's relentless hard work. Growing up in a well-supported environment, he had the space to think, plan, and dream. At 16, he started spending time at his father's retail store, Divakar Computronix & Systems, where he developed a deep interest in sales and customer interaction.

While many assumed he would simply take over his father's business, Arpit had other plans. He wanted to create something of his own. At 17, he took an internship at a startup, which became a turning point in his life. Initially joining as a sales intern, he was soon managing multiple responsibilities, gaining firsthand experience in performance marketing, business operations, and leadership.

It was during this time that the idea of Foremost Leads was born. Arpit knew he needed a strong partner—someone honest, hardworking, and equally ambitious. That's when he approached Yashvardhan Singh, and together, they laid the foundation of what is now one of the most promising marketing agencies in the country.

“People around me always said I was overconfident,” Arpit recalls. “But I knew deep down that I was built for something big. I never planned for this, but with God's grace and the legacy of hard work from my father and grandfather, I'm here today.”

Yashvardhan Singh: Turning Setbacks into Success

At an age when most are just beginning college, Yashvardhan Singh had already achieved what many spend decades pursuing – building a seven-figure business by 19. Now at 20, this young entrepreneur from Jaipur has always been driven by the desire to be ahead of the curve, consistently earning the title of “youngest” in every field he ventures into.

While most 14-year-olds focused on schoolwork, Yashvardhan was already carving his niche in social media. As one of the youngest Plixxo influencers, he collaborated with leading fashion and cosmetic brands, showcasing an early talent for digital marketing that would prove crucial in his future endeavors.

By 16, his entrepreneurial journey expanded into freelance social media management and video editing. Despite initial success, Yashvardhan realized his freelancing income couldn’t match his ambitious dreams. This pushed him toward pursuing what he believed would be his path to financial success – a high-paying corporate career. Demonstrating exceptional dedication, he scored 89.4% in his 12th board examinations while simultaneously preparing for six competitive exams.

Despite securing a coveted spot at Delhi University after grueling 12-14 hour study sessions, family circumstances forced him to decline the opportunity. This setback became a turning point.

“That moment of having to let go of my dream college sparked a fire within me,” Yashvardhan recalls. “I made a promise to myself – by the time my peers would graduate from prestigious institutions like SRCC, IIM Indore and Rohtak, I would build something that would surpass their highest packages.”

True to his word, Yashvardhan transformed rejection into motivation. While his peers attended traditional classes, he immersed himself in practical skills, completed over ten internships, and continuously explored online business opportunities. The breakthrough came when he partnered with Arpit to establish a performance marketing agency.

Through countless sleepless nights and unwavering dedication, their agency achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing 9 crore in revenue for businesses. And that’s not it – he’s also the founder of Brandysize, a leading personal branding and PR agency. This success wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of friends like Tejasvi and especially Arpit, whose dedication helped build a thriving team of 15 people. “Looking back, every ‘failure’ was actually redirecting me toward my true calling,” Yashvardhan reflects. “Had I landed that investment banking intern role or attended my dream college, I might never have discovered my entrepreneurial potential.”

This young entrepreneur from Jaipur exemplifies that success isn’t always about following conventional paths, but about having the courage to forge your own. At 20, having achieved his first crores at just 19, Yashvardhan Singh isn’t just a successful entrepreneur but a testament to the power of resilience and the wisdom of trusting one’s journey.

Execution Over Everything

Arpit Sharma and Yashvardhan Singh's success isn't a result of luck—it's the result of relentless execution. While many talk about ideas, they took action, adapted, and built something remarkable at an age when most are just beginning their careers.

Arpit stated that their journey isn't just about their own success—it's about creating a wave of belief that anything is possible. He emphasized that every idea holds the potential to become a million-dollar business, and the only thing separating dreamers from achievers is execution.He further shared that they are deeply committed to helping their peers and young entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality. Having walked this path themselves, they now want to support others in making things happen.

Yashvardhan echoed this sentiment, adding that they have always believed in taking bold steps rather than waiting for the right moment. He stated that they want to inspire the next generation to stop overthinking and start executing. He emphasized that success isn't about having resources—it's about having the mindset to create them.

According to both Arpit and Yashvardhan, this is just the beginning. They confidently stated that they are not stopping here—they are on a mission to build something massive. Foremost Leads isn't just a company; it's the foundation of a future unicorn. Their vision is clear: they aim to create a lasting impact, disrupt industries, and prove that success isn't defined by age, background, or resources—it's defined by execution.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yashvardhan-founder/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/arpit-sharma-foremost-leads/

