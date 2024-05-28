No more out-of-pocket expenses: Kotak General Insurance offers consumables cover add-on in car insurance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India offers consumables cover add-on in car insurance to provide policyholders with comprehensive coverage and eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for consumable items ensuring financial security.

Car ownership comes with its fair share of expenses, including regular maintenance and repair costs. While standard car insurance plans cover damages to the car, they often exclude expenses related to consumable items such as engine oil, coolant, nuts and bolts and lubricants. Kotak General Insurance's consumables cover add-on provides policyholders with financial protection against these expenses.

Key features of Kotak General Insurance's consumables cover

Here are some key features of Kotak General Insurance's consumables cover add-ons in car insurance:

Comprehensive coverage: Consumables cover add-on extends the coverage of the standard car insurance to include expenses related to consumable items.

No out-of-pocket expenses: Policyholders no longer have to worry about bearing the cost of consumable items as the consumables cover add-on ensures that these expenses are covered, eliminating out-of-pocket expenses.

Enhanced protection: The consumables cover add-on provides enhanced protection for the insured car, ensuring that it remains in optimal condition and performs at its best.

Cost-effective: The premium for consumables cover add-on is affordable, making it cost-effective for policyholders to enhance car insurance coverage.

Simple claim process: The claims process for Kotak General Insurance's consumables cover add-on is simple and straightforward, ensuring that policyholders receive timely assistance.

Customer support: To assist policyholders with any queries or concerns regarding consumables cover add-ons, Kotak General Insurance's customer support is always available to assist.

For more information about the consumables cover add-on and other information, visit the Kotak General Insurance website.

About Kotak General Insurance

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

