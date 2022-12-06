Nomoex Signs FIFA Players Yuki Aizu & Pro Japanese Player Kazuki Takahashi As Brand Ambassadors

New Delhi (India), December 6: The blockchain startup Nomoex, founded by Abhishek Mahto, has signed FIFA players Yuki Aizu and Kazuki Takahashi as brand ambassadors. Crypto enthusiasts from across India can trade, buy and sell any cryptocurrency easily on the acclaimed digital asset exchange platform.

In India and abroad, cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular as the craze for crypto-currencies continues to spread. Online applications that allow cryptocurrency exchange have mushroomed in recent years. As a result, the Indian population is becoming more aware of cryptocurrencies and their accessibility.

In the world of digital assets, only a select few trading platforms are as reliable and trustworthy as Nomoex. The full-fledged Digital Asset Exchange is one of the most preferred crypto exchanges due to its accessibility to the masses in India. With over 800+ digital assets and cryptocurrencies, it presents its consumers with highly advanced features along with the lowest trading fees, strong fund protection, and a massive presence in the Indian crypto industry.

Nomoex is the one-stop solution for all kinds of crypto needs. The technologically-paced blockchain ecosystem offers a simple, clear, intuitive, and easy-to-use user interface for flexible crypto exchange. From 45+ fiat deposit and withdrawal options to the best copy-trading from professionals, the crypto platform is home to smart and advanced features for delivering a profitable crypto trading experience.

The main objective of this super-fast digital asset exchange platform is to enable beginners and professional crypto traders with a range of highly forward features. Thus, aiding everyone onboard to commence a hassle-free crypto journey from scratch. Whether it is a beginner with zero knowledge or experience in the digital field or an expert in cryptocurrencies, Nomoex offers practical and highly advanced features for its users.

“Among Nomoex’s pillars of strength are trust, accessibility, transparency, and flexibility,” shares Abhishek Mahto, its Founder and CEO. Under his leadership, the team of Nomoex, who are reportedly pioneers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere, has certainly come a long way.

“It all started when I was just 18 years old. At that time only a handful of people knew about crypto, its usage, or its investment. As I analyzed the changing market trends, I also learned how people weren’t ready to invest in foreign platforms. However, a good number of people were ready to invest in an Indian-originated platform and that is how Nomoex was born,” he states.

Crypto trading is full of opportunities, and NOMOEX seems like the best platform to use in the days to come. The reputed crypto platform has gained the trust of countless Indians over the years. It has become easy for the Indian masses to learn and execute in the world of crypto due to this simple idea that came to fruition. Aside from its impressive features, Nomoex is also highly regarded as a powerful and credible incentive system for its community.

Learn more about Abhishek Mahto’s startup, Nomoex through the social media links mentioned below:

https://twitter.com/AizuYuki

https://twitter.com/kt10_official/status/1587168307806965762?s=20&t=OKqaU99txPYFO3YsNuOV3w

https://nomoex.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor