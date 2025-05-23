North East emerges as investment hub with Rs 6.75 lakh crore boost in a decade: Scindia

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, on Thursday highlighted the transformative progress of the North Eastern states over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rising North East Investors Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to the region's development.

Scindia announced that gross budgetary support for the north-eastern region has seen a dramatic rise, from a mere 10 per cent to enabling an investment of nearly Rs 6.75 lakh crore in the last ten years.

This significant allocation, he noted, has been a game changer in redefining the growth trajectory of the region, turning it into a land of opportunity.

He said, "It is our very own Prime Minister who, over the past ten years, has increased the gross budgetary support from 10 per cent to enable an investment of nearly Rs 6.75 lakh crore in the North Eastern region".

The summit, aimed at attracting both global and domestic investors, sought to spotlight the immense economic potential of the North East.

The minister remarked that the region of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, has for thousands of years been a cradle of India's ancient culture and commercial vibrancy.

"There was a time when these eight states served as South Asia's global trading hubs, making a significant contribution in connecting the East to the West through both land and water routes," he stated.

However, Scindia lamented that in the seventy years following India's independence, the region had remained neglected and in the shadows.

"In the past ten years, the destiny and story of this entire region have transformed. And the architect of that transformation stands before us today in the form of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji," he said, praising PM Modi as the architect of this transformation.

Recounting past infrastructure gaps, the minister shared that N-E region once had only nine airports, and two states lacked any airports at all.

Under PM Modi's leadership, the number of airports in N-E has risen to seventeen, giving the region a new thrust in connectivity and economic integration.

The Rising North East Investors Summit is a step toward harnessing this renewed momentum and showcasing the North East as an emerging investment destination on the global stage.

