Northeast Distributors Association resolves over Rs 100 Crores in unsettled damages from FMCG companies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 13: Founded with a mission to foster a supportive and beneficial environment for its members, the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) has evolved into an indomitable force within the FMCG industry. Since 1997, NEDA's testament to their commitment is the impressive resolution of over Rs 100 Crores in unsettled damages from FMCG companies to distributors. Achieved through determined efforts and astute planning, this milestone epitomizes NEDA's dedication to the security and development of its members who are distributors of FMCG companies. Guiding these endeavours is a formidable leadership team, helmed Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta, President of NEDA, Poonam Kumar Taneja, General Secretary of NEDA and Pradip Kr. Das working President of NEDA. Accompanying them are Prakash Gupta, Chairman Grievance of NEDA and a dedicated team of 125 NEDA Executive delegates. Together, they have successfully championed the rights of their members, navigating the complex landscape of the FMCG industry, and setting new benchmarks for collective growth and success.

In 2022, Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) marked its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration during its 20th Annual General Meeting in Sonapur, Guwahati, Assam. This commemorative occasion was a significant milestone in NEDA's journey, made even more special by the presence of distinguished guests from the All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation (AICPDF). Among the notable attendees were Dhairyashil Patil, the AICPDF President from Maharashtra, Dr P.M. Ganeshraam, the Chief Patron from Tamil Nadu, J.K. Vaishnav, the General Secretary from Rajasthan, and Chetan Kapdi, the Secretary of Company Affairs from Goa. This assembly also included distinguished FMCG distribution delegates from across 27 states, adding further prestige to the event. This landmark meeting of the NEDA held in Assam was a true testament to the robust evolution and growth of the association. By hosting delegates and dignitaries from across the country, Assam demonstrated its influential position in the FMCG distribution network. This significant gathering was not only a matter of pride for Assam, showcasing its ability to facilitate such an important event, but it also signified its integral role in this rapidly expanding industry.

Recently the 2nd Executive Meeting held at Guwahati Assam marked a significant milestone for the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA). The event boasted a record attendance of over 60 members across various states and districts from Northeast India essentially Guwahati, Tezpur, Hojai, Nowgaon, Meghalaya, Golaghat, Shivsagar, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Dimapur, Dhubri, Imphal, Silchar, Tinsukia, B Charali, Badarputi, and Kokrajhar, indicative of the increasing influence and reach of the organization. A highlight of the meeting was a thought-provoking discussion led by Taneja. He underscored the dangers of FMCG companies prioritizing financial strength over professional experience when choosing distributors. Emphasizing that distributor know-how often outweighs capital, he urged for a balanced consideration of both these factors for healthier, more effective distribution networks. The meeting also honoured Prakash Gupta, NEDA's Grievance Chief, for his outstanding role in resolving disputes between distributors and FMCG companies. His continuous service plays a pivotal role in sustaining a harmonious industry environment, proving him an invaluable member of the association. An additional thrill to the meeting was the virtual presence of Dhairyashil Patil, President of the All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation. Known for his enthusiasm and passion for the FMCG sector, Patil imparted crucial industry insights to the NEDA members. Notably, he shared key information about the amicable solution to the inconsistent trade rates between e-commerce giants and traditional distributors for FMCG products.

Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta, NEDA's President, intertwined philosophical wisdom with practical advice. He urged members to undertake a SWOT analysis, focusing on individual will power to fuel the association's growth. He emphasized the association's vision to overcome challenges and elevate the FMCG distribution industry to newer heights.

NEDA's strategic plan outlines the key objectives of membership expansion, fostering networking opportunities, encouraging fellowship activities, and promoting profitable growth for both distributors and FMCG companies. This proactive approach is designed to enhance the association's collective resources, provide supportive environments, build a resilient organization, and support members in their pursuit of success and growth. NEDA's unwavering commitment to its members and its bold, strategic vision promises a more robust, collaborative, and successful FMCG distribution industry in the northeast region of India.

