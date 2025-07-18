Now insure your new Tesla with Policybazaar!

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 18: With Tesla officially opening its doors in India, the excitement builds up to own one of the world's most advanced electric cars. Now, Policybazaar makes it just as easy to protect your Tesla with specialized EV insurance plans that cover high-value batteries, state-of-the-art tech components and all the unique needs of electric mobility.

With just a few clicks, customers can compare, customise and buy the most cost-effective insurance for their Tesla, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind. They can also opt for add-ons like Battery Protection cover, 24*7 Roadside Assistance, Zero Depreciation, Consumables and Return to Invoice price cover for a comprehensive protection plan. The platform also has private insurers like HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard and Reliance General Insurance as well as PSUs such as New India Assurance. For an IDV of ₹55,94,552, the premium ranges anywhere from ₹40,000 to ₹2,20,000 depending on the choice of features and insurer.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer, General Insurance, Policybazaar.com, says, "The arrival of Tesla marks a new era for India's EV ecosystem. With the growing adoption of electric mobility, we are committed to making EV insurance seamless and hassle-free. Our platform ensures Tesla owners get the most competitive and comprehensive coverage, tailored to the unique needs of electric vehicles."

