NPST strengthens its Executive team by onboarding Pavan Kumar as Chief Product Officer

New Delhi [India], July 25: NPST, a leading provider of innovative digital payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pavan Kumar as the “Chief Product Officer”. His extensive experience and expertise in the FinTech industry will play a pivotal role in shaping NPST's product strategy and driving its future roadmap.

His presence in digital payments for the last 15 years and his journey in some of the top innovation-driven entities such as Razorpay, FIS Global, FSS and NPCI will bring a strong product foothold that can be instrumental in bridging the future roadmap between NPST’s sales and technology team.

NPST is in the business of providing Technology solutions to Banks in the payment segment such as UPI, IMPS and Super App. As a new vertical, NPST has been able to position itself as one of the fastest growing Technology providers in the API banking business. Pavan brings a combined experience of both worlds which is a perfect fit for NPST’s executive committee. This allows NPST to shorten its journey in discovering the right product strategy year after year and avoid investing in possible burnout businesses.

Pavan is a versatile, energetic, and Go-To-Market person with a proven record which makes him stand out as a leader. He has a healthy mix of product design & and management skills that brings a unique blend of experience across startups, fintech giants, unicorns, and regulatory bodies along with experience in dealing with global cross culture & and functional teams.

Throughout his career he has consistently demonstrated a visionary mindset, successfully overseeing the development, positioning, and sales strategies for a wide range of financial products. With a strong focus on collaboration, Mr Pavan Kumar has seamlessly worked with the Digital Head of banks & and aggregators to ensure the viability and effectiveness of products across diverse channels.

His extensive experience in the FinTech industry positions him well to contribute to NPST's journey, driving product strategy, strengthening market presence and forging strategic partnerships.

"Rajiv (NPST CTO) and I have been looking for a strong fitment of the Product role in NPST which will allow us to strengthen our core area and deliver larger value in Technology and business growth respectively. It is not just me but the industry that knows the capability Pavan holds in building the product roadmap. We are confident that his calibre will only push NPST to take off in the new product domain majorly as the first mover. As part of our CXO team expansion, we are really thrilled to welcome Pavan Kumar as our Chief Product Officer" said Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder - of NPST.

Pavan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for joining NPST, stating, "I am delighted to be a part of NPST, a company renowned for its innovation and cutting-edge payment solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with NPST’s vision to bridge the gap between the banking and fintech industry with its next-generation payment platform. It is exciting to witness how NPST is taking the lead in creating a seamless experience for Merchants with its innovative approach to product delivery. NPST has established itself as one of the leaders in the industry. I’m delighted to join the journey and contribute to the Organisation's growth and success."

For more information, visit https://www.npstx.com/

