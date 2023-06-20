NSE International Exchange unveils a New Identity for Gift Nifty

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) today unveiled a new and refreshed brand identity of GIFT Nifty as a part of full-scale transition of SGX Nifty to Gift Nifty from July 3, 2023. The new identity of Gift Nifty signifies the unique opportunity and new direction for the international investors to participate in India's growth story to access Nifty products through NSE IX at GIFT City. The new look of Gift Nifty is aligned with the flagship index NIFTY 50, which reflects the growth story of Indian equity markets.

The unveiling of the new logo follows the recent announcement of full-scale operations of NSE IX-SGX Connect to start from July 3, 2023. This strategic initiative between NSE IX and SGX, enables Gift Nifty orders from SGX members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading and execution with clearing and settlement through SGX Derivatives Clearing.

To begin with, market participants can access Gift Nifty 50, Gift Nifty Bank, Gift Nifty Financial Services and Gift Nifty IT derivative contracts on NSE IX and gradually other indices will be rolled out under Gift Nifty suite. These contracts are accessible for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe, and US trading hours. Gift Nifty offers a single pool of liquidity and venue to access USD denominated Nifty derivatives at NSE IX under the regulatory framework of International Financial Services Center Authority (IFSCA).

In addition, NSE IX also unveiled its new corporate brand identity evolving distinctly designed IX along with NSE to signify the ambition and vision of NSE International Exchange to be a leader in global capital market landscape.

The trading at NSE IX Limited was launched on June 5, 2017 post receiving grant of recognition from SEBI. NSE IX has already launched trading in Indian and global stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and non-agriculture commodity derivatives. SEBI & IFSC Authority have also permitted trading in a wide range of products including equity shares of companies incorporated outside of India, debt securities of eligible issuers, interest rate derivatives and all categories of exchange traded products that are available on stock exchanges in FATF/IOSCO compliant jurisdictions. In addition, the regulator has allowed FPIs to trade in commodity derivatives in GIFT IFSC. NSE IX is the only exchange in GIFT City to be part 30 exempted by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For more information, please visit www.nseifsc.com.

