NSE launches 13 more commodity derivatives contracts; Check here

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has expanded its commodity derivatives offerings by adding the launch of 13 new contracts on Monday.

The 13 new derivatives contracts include 'option on futures' on gold 1kg futures, gold mini futures, silver mini futures, copper futures and zinc futures, gold guinea (8 grams) futures, aluminium futures, aluminium mini futures, lead futures, lead mini futures, nickel futures, zinc futures and zinc mini futures, the exchange said in a release.

With this launch, NSE's offerings rise to 28 products in the commodity derivatives segment.

The exchange already had commodity contracts on Gold 1kg futures, gold mini futures, gold petal futures (1 gram), silver 30 kg futures, silver 30 kg option on goods, WTI crude oil futures, natural gas futures, Brent crude oil futures and copper futures.

The exchange said it has seen increased interest from participants in its commodity derivatives Segment, with the launch of the latest products, particularly the derivatives on WTI crude oil and natural gas. Participation is observed from diverse categories of participants including Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Domestic Mutual funds.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: "We are pleased to announce expansion of our product offerings in the Commodity Derivatives Segment. With the launch of 13 new products today, futures and options on all key products in Energy, Bullion and Base Metals category are available on NSE platform. This will enable participants to efficiently manage their risk across commodities on the exchange platform."

