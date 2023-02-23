NSE restricts trading entities from avoiding some non-permissible names

National Stock Exchange has restricted traders from some names as part of their entity's name, in what the exchange said is to avoid an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered.

The exchange has put out an Annexure listing 61 such non-permissible words.

"The name of Trading Member/Authorized Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered," the exchange said in a circular Wednesday.

The circular added members are advised to ensure that their name and the name of their registered Authorized Person should not contain such words unless these entities have registered themselves in that capacity with regulators.

In this regard, Members are advised to ensure the compliance, and then they are required to get their name changed with Registrar of Companies (ROC)/Registrar of Firms (ROF) and also in Exchange records by March 31, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor