NSHM Institute of Health Sciences Hosts NATCONPH 2023: A Global Healthcare Conference

New Delhi [India], October 18: The NSHM Institute of Health Sciences, a distinguished part of the NSHM Knowledge Campus in Kolkata, successfully organised its 13th Annual Conference, NATCONPH-2023, on September 29th and 30th.

This international conference was centred on the theme "Innovative Research and Development in Health Sciences: A Global Transition from Traditional to Digital Era." It not only showcased the evolution of healthcare methodologies, shifting from traditional paradigms to the digital age but also highlighted the pivotal role of research and development in steering this transformation. NATCONPH-2023 featured an array of esteemed speakers, each an authority in their respective fields, including Dr. Roland Erik Haas, Founder and CTO of XAITeck GmbH, Germany, delved into the profound potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing healthcare delivery, especially in underserved rural areas. Furthermore, Dr. Derick Hall Lindquist (Psychology) from Ohio State University, explored the intricate behavioural adaptations associated with addiction, offering profound insights into the neural underpinnings of this pervasive issue.

The conference also welcomed distinguished panellists, such as Dr Agnieszka Ilendo-Milewska (Director, Faculty of Psychology) from the Private University of Pedagogy, Poland, Dr Cathy Stern (Neuro-Optometrist) from New England College of Optometry, Boston, Dr Jigme Singye (Traditional Medicine) from Bhutan, Mahfuza Afroz Shathi (Chief Nutritionist & Dietician) from Imperial Hospital, Dhaka, Dr. Matty Demont (Research Leader Markets, Consumers & Nutrition) from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines, Dr Sitesh Bachar, and Dr. A K Lutful Kabir from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Their collective expertise illuminated various facets of global healthcare challenges, sparking engaging dialogues among the attendees.

Janab Javed Ahmed Khan, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence, Govt. of West Bengal, graced the event as the Guest of Honour, underscoring the conference's significance on a global scale. Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor of NSHM Knowledge Campus, emphasized, "We are delighted with the success of NATCONPH-2023. This conference has been a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge that will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of healthcare worldwide. We are grateful to our esteemed speakers from Germany, the United States, the UK, Poland, the Philippines, Bhutan, and Bangladesh for making this event a success."

A remarkable aspect of NATCONPH-2023 was the presentation of over 500 research papers by healthcare researchers and students from across India. This vibrant exchange of ideas underscored the depth of innovation and inquiry within the contemporary health sciences arena. Over a thousand attendees seized the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, gain valuable knowledge, and network with experts, enriching their understanding of the complex challenges facing the healthcare sector today.

Reflecting on the event, Dr Subhashis Maity, Director of NSHM Institute of Health Sciences, Kolkata, said, "NATCONPH 2023 has been a powerful gathering of minds from across the globe. Witnessing the commitment to innovation and development in healthcare is heartening; it's a commitment that will shape the future of healthcare worldwide."

In essence, NATCONPH 2023 exemplifies the potency of shared knowledge and envisions a future where healthcare knows no bounds. Driven by innovation, research, and a shared dedication to global welfare, this conference marked a significant milestone in the journey toward innovative research and development in health sciences. It united pioneering health studies, global cooperation, and forward-thinking industry involvement.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, the NSHM Institute of Health Sciences stands as a testament to academic excellence. Students here benefit from a holistic learning environment, emphasizing hands-on experiences, mentorship, internships, and immersion programs, all designed to foster real-world learning and personal growth.

The institution's teaching pedagogy and value-added curriculum seamlessly integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications, preparing students for diverse roles in both clinical and non-clinical settings. Guided by accomplished faculty, students engage in transformative learning, blending theory with firsthand practice through mentorship, internships, and immersion programs.

NSHM Institute of Health Sciences offers industry-oriented health science undergraduate and postgraduate programs, ranging from Optometry and Vision Sciences, Pharmacy, Clinical Psychology, Dietetics and nutrition to Public Health and Yoga Sciences. Affiliated with MAKAUT and its programs approved & accredited by AICTE, NAAC, and NBA, as applicable, the institute's full-time degree programs adhere to the highest educational standards to prepare students for successful careers in their chosen fields and to develop leaders who can drive innovation and growth in the scientific community.

