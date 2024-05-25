NTPC produced record electricity in FY24: declares dividend of Rs 3.25/ share

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Public sector power generator NTPC posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6490.05 for the fourth quarter of 2023-24, up 33 per cent from Rs 4871.5 crore in 2022-23.

The standalone total income of the company for the financial year stood at Rs 1,65,707 crores, as against the previous year's total income of Rs 1,67,724 crores. The consolidated net profit was up by 24.5 percent from 5208.87 in the December quarter, the Ministry of Power added in a release on Saturday.

On a consolidated basis, the total income of the group for FY24 was Rs 1,81,166 crores as against the previous year's total income of Rs 177,977 crores, registering an increase of 2 per cent. Profit after tax of the group for FY24 was Rs 21,332 crores as against the corresponding previous year PAT of Rs 17,121 crores, registering an increase of 24.60 per cent.

The company reported revenue from operations at Rs 47622.06, an increase of 7.6 per cent compared to Rs 44253.17 a year ago.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY 24 was Rs 18,079 crores as against Rs 17,197 crores in FY23, an increase of 5 per cent.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the year would be Rs 7.75 per equity share as compared to Rs 7.25 per equity share last year, the filing added.

This is the 31st consecutive year of dividend payments by the power sector public sector unit.

The PSU saw the highest-ever annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in FY24 as compared to 399 billion units in FY23, an increase of 6 per cent.

NTPC's standalone gross generation in FY24 was 362 billion units as compared to 344 billion units in the previous year, registering an increase of 5 per cent.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 77.25 per cent as against the national average of 69.49 percent during FY24, the power ministry added.

