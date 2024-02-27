Nu Republic - India's trail blazing wear-tech brand, drops its latest brand campaign featuring Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar!

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 27: Nu Republic®, the trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive "wear-tech" products, has dropped its new brand campaign today, featuring the dynamic duo, Farhan and Shibani Akhtar.

Nu Republic® we is on a mission to challenge the monocolour world of wear-tech, challenge the status quo and establish wear-tech as a fashion accessory, a form of self-expression.

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, expressed his excitement, stating, "Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic® through their multifaceted accomplishments. I'm excited that Nu Republic® is raising the bar, with our new brand campaign featuring Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. We're not just dropping cool wear tech products; we're establishing the #nucodeofcool" - Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar dazzle the screen in this latest brand campaign with their undeniable charm, & they infuse the TV commercial with dynamic energy, illuminating the irresistible appeal of Nu Republic® 's head-turning wear-tech products.

The brand campaign will consist of a video commercials, product launch and a 360^- marketing plan across physical and digital marketing and social media.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Farhan Akhtar said "I'm excited to partner with Nu Republic® on its mission to firmly plant its flag at the intersection of music, style & technology. These wear-tech products are born to be stylish and Nu Republic's refreshing approach to this industry is inspiring. Look forward as we establish the #NuCodeofCool

"As the face of Nu Republic®, I am immensely proud to be a part of a brand that's disrupting the fashion wear-tech landscape. Nu Republic®'s wear-tech products are bold, dominant, and awe-inspiring, embodying a trailblazing spirit that empowers self-expression" added Shibani Akhtar.

As per the launch of the campaign, brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.

Nu Republic®:

Nu Republic®, is a trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive "wear-tech" products - wireless audio, watches. earbuds and speakers, and innovative charging solutions. Backed by our product disruptions, we have firmly planted our flag at the intersection of electronics, music, and fashion

Through our fashion-first design philosophy. we've successfully redefined the playing field by making high style attainable, and high-tech affordable. Nu Republic® counts dynamic power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar as its brand endorsers.

Nu Republic®, today is a global brand bringing in the style and pushing boundaries far and wide. We are committed to disruption, counterculture, and self-expression. We continue to partner with influencers, pioneers and brands who embody our values and create their own path.

Nu Republic®, is promoted by NuWorld Retail Private Limited - privately held company based in Gurgaon, Haryana. Our products are available through a variety of distribution channels globally The company's website can be found at www.nurepublic.co.

#nucodeofcool

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Name: Vickey Jain

Address: Nuworld Retail Private Limited 008 18th Floor Tower B Emaar Digital Greens Golf Course Ext Road Gurugram Haryana 122001

Email: us@nurepublic.co

Mobile No: 9818041337

