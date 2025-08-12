VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE, a DFSA-regulated firm based in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has successfully completed its debut investment banking transactiona USD 20 million, three-year bilateral facilityon June 27, 2025. The deal, executed in a record time of just two months, was arranged by NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE and Umma Capital Limited - UK.

This landmark transaction signals NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE's emergence as a serious player in cross-border investment banking. It establishes a dynamic new capital corridor between South and Central Asia, connecting two independently rated institutionsa rapidly expanding South Asian bank with a strong SME focus and positive credit outlook, and a digitally forward financial institution with an 'A' domestic rating and ambitious regional growth plans.

What Sets NUQI Digital Wealth Apart

- Two decades of regional debt market experience across syndicated loans, club deals, private placements, and Islamic finance.

- End-to-end structuring capabilityfrom origination and credit analysis to documentation, hedging, and distribution.

- Rapid execution accelerated by our proprietary deal management framework and strong counterparty network.

- Ethical positioning that aligns investor mandates with real economy impact.

Licensed by the DFSA (Ref. No. F007613), NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE offers a comprehensive suite of services including financial advisory, investment structuring, asset management, and Islamic finance solutionsserving a global client base with tailored solutions.

The deal was led by Mr. Dilip Samanthilaka, Head of Corporate Advisory at NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE, who brings over two decades of global financial experience. "Speed and certainty of execution are paramount to both borrowers and lenders. Our team delivered a tailor-made facility that aligned perfectly with both sides' goals," he said.

The successful closure underscores NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE's agility in executing complex deals through its proprietary deal management framework and international counterparty network. Mr. Shremohan Chauhaan, Senior Executive Officer at NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE, added, "This transaction reflects more than operational excellenceit affirms our vision of building a globally relevant, values-driven investment banking platform. We're committed to unlocking capital where it's needed most."

With a growing pipeline across Asia, Africa, and the GCC, NUQI Digital Wealth, Dubai UAE's investment banking desk is well-positioned to become a trusted partner in mobilizing cross-border financing for corporates, financial institutions, and public sector institutions.

