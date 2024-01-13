Nurturing a Greener Tomorrow: Bajaj Foundation's Youth Eco Summit Takes on E-Waste

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: In our fast-paced world, progress often comes at a cost, and one pressing concern we can't afford to ignore is electronic waste, or e-waste. The Bajaj Foundation is stepping up with the Youth Eco Summit, happening on January 18 at Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium. It's not just an event; it's a call for young minds to learn, engage, and tackle the environmental challenges posed by our digital age.

The Youth Eco Summit is more than a gathering; it's a platform designed to nurture a generation that cares about the environment. With a focus on education, engagement, innovation, and recognition, the summit aims to inspire a community of sustainability advocates. It's a chance for young people to move beyond just knowing about environmental issues and actively contribute to building a thriving planet.

As we race towards a digital future, there's a shadow we need to confront - the growing problem of e-waste. The Bajaj Foundation recognizes the urgency and has dedicated the 2024 summit to understanding and addressing the complexities of managing electronic waste. It's an exploration of how we can be proactive in dealing with this challenge before it turns into a bigger problem.

The summit isn't a lecture; it's a dynamic space for young minds to share their thoughts. From a creative Waste To Art Exhibition to the thought-provoking Idealogue Essay Competition and the fun Online Slogan Writing, there are plenty of ways for young participants to express themselves. By shining a spotlight on e-waste, the summit encourages us to rethink how we use and dispose of our gadgets.

Imagine getting advice on environmental issues from experts like Dr. Suneel Pandey of TERI, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, UGC, Darrin Farrant, Director, United Nations Information Centre and Renowned Actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood. These visionaries will share their views on the current state of e-waste and guide us on what each of us can do to manage and reduce it.

The Youth Eco Summit is more than a list of activities; it's a story of change, engagement, and shared responsibility. It's not just about famous speakers or fun activities; it's about working together across cities and collaborating with local schools. The summit is an editorial piece written in actions, echoing the shared determination of a generation ready to make a positive impact.

On January 18, at 9 AM, the Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi will be buzzing with energy as the Youth Eco Summit unfolds. It's not just an event; it's a step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. For those eager to learn, engage, and be part of a positive change, the summit extends a warm invitation.

For more details and to secure your spot, explore the journey ahead at https://youthecosummit.com/.

