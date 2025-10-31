Nutribray Brings Hope for Healthier Breaths: India’s First Economical Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Breaks Multinational Monopoly

Gurugram(Haryana) [India], October 31: As the world marks World Pneumonia Day (November 12) and World COPD Day (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, November 19), Nutribray, a pioneering Indian infant nutrition manufacturer, draws critical attention to a foundational message: the journey to healthy pulmonary function begins in infancy.

Nutribray is setting a new national standard with the launch of India's first Hypoallergenic Infant Formulas specifically, an Amino Acid Formula (AAF) and an Extensively Hydrolyzed Formula (EHF). This specialized segment, previously dominated almost exclusively by multinational corporations with few, if any, Indian alternatives, is now seeing a significant market shift.

These products are meticulously crafted for infants with cow's milk protein allergy or severe digestive sensitivities. Crucially, Nutribray is committed to providing this world-class quality at a price point that is significantly more economical than comparable international brands. This makes advanced, allergy-safe nutrition accessible to a much broader base of Indian parents.

“Optimal, accessible nutrition is the cornerstone of lifelong health,” stated a Nutribray spokesperson. “In a market where specialized infant formulas are often prohibitively expensive, we are proud to be an Indian company delivering a science-backed, high-quality, and cost-effective solution. By providing infants with the precise support they need from an early age, we can help build their resilience against infections and contribute to better lifelong respiratory health, without placing an undue financial burden on families.”

Specialized Nutrition That Helps Babies Breathe Easy

Clinical research frequently links early-life immune dysfunction and allergic sensitization to an elevated risk of subsequent respiratory complications. Nutribray's AAF and EHF are specifically engineered to mitigate these risks.

These advanced formulas utilize hydrolyzed or amino acid-based proteins, which are broken down into their simplest, most digestible forms. This significantly reduces the likelihood of allergic reactions and the associated inflammatory response. By minimizing systemic inflammation, the formulas aid in strengthening the immune system and supporting healthy respiratory tract development. In essence, this is nutrition that is gentle for the gut and foundational for the lungs.

Made in India, Affordable, and Trusted for Quality

Nutribray's hypoallergenic infant formulas are proudly manufactured in India and adhere to stringent international safety and quality benchmarks. Every production batch undergoes rigorous testing to guarantee purity, precise nutritional balance, and optimal digestibility for infants requiring specialized care.

With this innovation, Nutribray is not just introducing a product; it is addressing a critical public need by offering a safe, reliable, and economically viable alternative to expensive imported products. Nutribray is empowering Indian parents with access to a world-class specialized nutritional solution, made right at home.

Spreading Awareness: —-BreatheBetterIndia

This November, Nutribray's —– BreatheBetterIndia campaign directly aligns with global awareness efforts for pneumonia and COPD. The initiative encourages parents and pediatric healthcare professionals to acknowledge and act on the critical link between early-life nutrition and the prevention of future respiratory challenges, emphasizing a child's overall immune strength.

“Our goal is simple: to give every child in India the healthy start they deserve. Every healthy breath has its foundation in good nutrition, and that nutrition must be accessible to all,” the spokesperson concluded.

About Nutribray

Nutribray is a dedicated Indian manufacturer of infant nutrition products, committed to providing safe, science-backed, and allergy-friendly formulas(specialized formulas for sensitive babies) that support healthy growth and robust immunity in babies. By focusing on innovation, quality, and affordability, Nutribray helps shape a healthier future naturally.