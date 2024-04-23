Oakridge IBDP Students Soar High to top QS-ranked Global Universities

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Challenging assumptions and continuing the legacy of placements, IBDP 2 students at Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, have received 100+ offers from top universities such as Purdue University, Durham University, Johns Hopkins, and King's College London.

"Like every year, we ensured placement of IBDP students in prestigious QS-ranked universities worldwide", said Principal Ms Pallavi Mishra. She further elaborated on the futuristic possibilities of courses chosen by students, such as Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Managerial Economics, Computer Science & Engineering, Liberal Arts, Biomedical Engineering, Neuroscience, Business Analytics, Product Design, and Digital Futures.

Narrating his experience, Arjun from IBDP 2, who received 8 offers, said, "Oakridge's diverse opportunities, including Student Council and the IBDP Group 4 Project, have shaped me into a well-rounded individual and an effective student leader."

Starting as early as Grade 8

Oakridge organizes personal and group counseling sessions for students from Grade 8 to Grade 11. The school nurtures student potential through regular follow-up meetings and definite timelines for working on their university applications. One-on-one interactions between teachers and parents build stronger student profiles.

Test Preparations to Crack the Best

Even though prestigious universities look only for IB academic excellence during placement season, information sessions on SAT and PSAT are regularly organized for those learners who still believe they need such training. PSAT 8/9 test is also administered for MYP 3 and 4 students.

Regular University Fairs & Visits

The career counseling team organizes university visits throughout the year. Representatives from 18 universities participated in the University Fair held with CIALFO, Oakridge's career partner, in September 2023 and February 2024. All these events allowed students and their parents to interact directly with the university admission officers and receive insights into aspects beyond the curriculum. The Q&A sessions helped students clear their doubts and better understand the university culture and processes.

Universities from India, the USA, the UK, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand visited Oakridge in September and February. Hospitality and culinary institutes were also among them. The IB curriculum at Oakridge offers a wide range of subject interests across fields, which appeals to Universities worldwide.

Pre-IBDP Bridge Programme

The IBDP Bridge Programme is a specialized 2-week training session for Grade 11 students before commencing an academic year. It is designed to provide a smooth transition for students from CBSE/IGCSE/ICSE to the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The IB-trained educators at Oakridge take introductory workshops for success in the IBDP core elements of CAS, TOK, and EEs along with support in course selection. Career guidance also starts from day one of the academic session at Oakridge.

To know more about, visit: www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

As a Nord Anglia Education School, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, is part of the world's leading premium school organisations. It is an IB continuum school committed to providing quality education and holistic development opportunities to its students and their families.

