Oakridge Visakhapatnam introduced three-step approach to prevent future learning loss

The pandemic has hampered learning for all students.

Educators and parents have first-hand experienced that this extended remote learning has increased rates of depression and anxiety, as well as a loss of learning in the children.

Well, while the pandemic may be coming to an end, the primary difficulty students confront nowadays is combating learning loss. According to estimates, a Grade 3 child who misses one year of school could lose up to three years of learning in the long term if no steps are taken.

"While the disruptions to learning must end, just reopening schools is not enough for covering the learning loss. Students need intensive support to recover lost education. Schools must look beyond classrooms to rebuild children's mental and physical health, social development, and nutrition. We should also continue to leverage EdTech," says Shaila Bhamidipati Principal of Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam.

Because learning losses tend to compound over time, it's critical that we reduce the impact of learning loss and address the need to improve students' skills. Preventing future learning loss by employing a 3-step process: evaluation of past knowledge and ability, comprehending the backlog, and designing a personalized Learning Support plan.

Assessing prior knowledge and ability is the first step. At Oakridge, the school relies on its professional teacher's assessment and uses a global testing tool like CAT4. The goal of this step is to determine specific areas which can make a difference in a child's learning and achievement. The second stage is to comprehend the backlog and its source. The third step is to decide how to teach the concept to the child and have them practice it.

For example, Oakridge International School uses an AI-based Century Tech platform to create a personalised learning pathway for each child. The Bridge programs and Callido skill development sessions at Oakridge help students not just to overcome learning loss, but also to develop 21st-century skills.

The major influence on what the school does, and think is the awareness of social expectations and the mental well-being of its students. Students are much more likely to engage in positive and consistent learning when they see others in a classroom doing so. Build the 'Future of Learning' for children and prepare them to face the challenges of the life ahead.

