Oben Electric is working on 'O100', its 2nd platform for India's 100cc equivalent motorcycle segment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: Oben Electric, India's leading homegrown R&D driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced that it is working on its second indigenous electric motorcycle platform, O100 (Pronounced as O Hundred). Conceptualized and engineered at Oben's state-of-the-art R&D center in Bengaluru, this new platform will mark the company's strategic entry into the 100cc equivalent motorcycle segment, a category that makes up nearly 30% of India's two-wheeler market.

O100 is built to power a new generation of affordable electric motorcycles under Rs1 lakh, catering to the needs of India's mass commuter base. With scalability at its core, enabling faster product iterations and manufacturing ramp-up, the platform allows Oben Electric to deliver high-quality electric motorcycles that cater to a wide range of commuter needs. With a modular and versatile architecture, O100 supports multiple variants, different battery options, and functionalities tailored to different customer segments. Future-ready by design, the platform also allows seamless integration of emerging technologies and infrastructure upgrades, making it a robust foundation for long-term EV adoption in India's most cost-sensitive segments.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric said, "At Oben Electric, we design and build with intent - to solve real-world mobility challenges. Our new platform, O100 is engineered for India's mass daily commuters and aims to make electric motorcycles a practical reality for every Indian. Leveraging our proprietary LFP battery technology and other critical components including motor, VCU, and chargers, all developed and manufactured in-house, we've built a robust, vertically integrated foundation for a new generation of electric motorcycles, accelerating EV adoption across urban and rural India alike."

Oben Electric is rapidly expanding in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities across India, with plans to cross 100+ showrooms by the end of the year. The new platform will give multifold growth to Oben and its dealers, increasing sales per store and providing one of the best ROIs for the highly optimised and already profitable distribution network.

Oben's first motorcycle platform, ARX, powered the performance-centric Oben Rorr and Rorr EZ, electric motorcycles that redefined premium commuter segment with top-tier performance, advanced LFP battery, design and superior range. Building on this engineering legacy, the new platform has been conceptualized from the ground up for reliability, affordability and utility.

Motorcycles built on O100 platform are set to launch in the latter half of 2025.

