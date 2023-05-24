Ode to Odds: Delhi's Biggest Fashion Event Begins to Show the Latest Trends, Tastes, and Transformation

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 24: Delhi Times Fashion Week (DTFW), presented by Obello Life, Powered by DANJ Entertainment & Co-powered by Cantabil, and Prius Communication as PR and Digital Partner, is set to showcase the latest trends, tastes, transformation, creativity, and elegance. The three-day high-octane fashion extravaganza commences at The Grand, Vasant Kunj on May 24.

DTFW aims to bring together fashion aficionados, designers, buyers, jewelers, makeup brands, and industry leaders for three unforgettable days filled with creativity, style, and fashion inspiration. With a diverse cast of designers, creative directors, models, and influencers, this event promises to epitomize the essence of elegance and push the boundaries of the fashion industry.

During Day-1, the runway witnesses the mesmerizing shows of designers such as Iti Samanta, Silky Nanda-Ahmad Ali (Showcasing Fashion Fragnance), Rajdeep Ranawat (Zohra), Mukesh Dube & Arvind Ampula, Priya Mahapatra (Tasrika), and many more. Designer Rajdeep Ranawat showcases his collection -'Zohra' which is inspired by the ethnic tribes of Rabari from Rajasthan and has African influences with a hint of Uzbek textiles.

The second day of the event promises an array of memorable shows, including presentations by Chattisgarh Tourism, Kingshuk Bhaduriand ( Kamakhaya) Ekta Akhouri and Mala ( Vastra), Blackberry, Prashant Majumdar, House of Surya, and Amit GT by Danj. Chattisgarh Tourism would be supporting the cause of Kosa Silk by becoming the presenting partner of the 'Bilasa' show. An ode to weavers and artisans of the state 'Bilasa' is an amalgamation of Kosa silk Sarees, Kurtas, Jackets, and Dhotees among others. The key attraction of Day 2 also includes the presentation of pre-season launch of the bridal range of Sarees and Lehengas by the House of Surya. The Collection 'Nazm: The Star of Surya' embodies the enchanting theme of stars and reflects the brilliance of Indian heritage. The collection draws inspiration from the celestial wonders that dot the night sky, infusing each garment with celestial elements and ethereal beauty. Through a harmonious blend of rich fabrics, exquisite craftsmanship, and intricate embellishments, Nazm captures the essence of the brightness they exude.

"We are honoured to be the official Digital and PR Partner of the event that aims to celebrate innovation and inspiration. Fashion plays a pivotal role, and Delhi's biggest fashion event sets the tone for a continually evolving industry to go global with a grandeur of its own. We have been getting robust responses from influencers and other stakeholders as our designers' unique perspectives on style and innovations create a big buzz in the fashion industry," said, Baldev Raj, Managing Director, Prius Communications.

The third day is anticipated to be dominated by institutional and fashion houses' presentations, featuring showcases by LPU, Amity University, Zarana by Sana Khan, Diadem, Nsam Academy, VIP's Couture, UMB Elegant Monarch, Cantabil, and Marks & Spencer. The grand finale will be presented by Siddhartha Tytler, courtesy of Obello Life. Tytler's collection combines couture with street style. Overall, his collection is styled for a fresh take on couture. Throughout the three days, audiences can expect an enthralling display of talent, with famous showstoppers making appearances and creating memorable moments on the runway.

The DTFW is all set to achieve a new high with its other valuable Partners- The Grand (Hospitality), Times Talent (Talent), Gaur Group ( Luxury Real Estate), Lakme Salon ( Hair & Make up), Raaj K Aesthetics ( Aesthetic), Yoshoda Super Speciality Hospitals (Healthcare), Prayag Bathware ( Luxury Bath Fitting), Indicolour Prints ( Luxury Printing & Packaging), Medusa ( Celebration), One Drink ( Energy Drink), Old Smuggler ( Pouring), and Wild Water ( Hydrating).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor