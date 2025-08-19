Odoo Community Days India 2025 Welcomes 25000 Attendees at Gandhinagar

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19: The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre became a hub of learning and networking as Odoo Community Days India 2025 brought together over 25,000 participants for two days of keynotes, sessions, and hands-on experiences.

The event began with Smart Classes on 11 and 12 August, followed by the Odoo Hackathon 2025, which achieved recognition in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for maximum participation in a 24-hour offline recruitment hackathon. More than 18000 registered, with 8800 joining virtual rounds and 1000 invited to the offline finale. A Business Challenge gave MBA students the opportunity to learn practical industry insights using Odoo.

On 13 and 14 August, the main event took off with keynotes by Fabien Pinckaers, CEO of Odoo, and Mantavya Gajjar, MD of Odoo India. Fabien highlighted India's importance as one of Odoo's fastest-growing markets, while Mantavya shared the future roadmap and partner ecosystem. A special lunch with the CEO gave attendees the chance to discuss scaling, AI, and entrepreneurship directly with Fabien Pinckaers.

250+ exhibitors joined the event as part of Odoo's Ecosystem, showcasing their implementations and integrations capabilities.

Across all halls, sessions ran continuously, covering Odoo's applications in finance, HR, CRM, retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Attendees also explored the Odoo POS Cafe (which served 14,000+ cups of coffee in 2 days), the Odoo Store, which was packed with visitors buying official merchandise, and the Odoo Smart Mart, where participants experienced how Odoo Inventory works in real life.

The speaker line-up included Aman Gupta, Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharan Hegde, Ganesh from Think School, and Abhi and Niyu, along with creators like Madan Gowri and Mahesh Keshwala (Thugesh) who brought extra buzz and connected with younger audiences.

The entire event was managed end-to-end by Odoo employees, from logistics to stage design, lighting, audio, and hospitality, showcasing Odoo's spirit of teamwork and ownership.

See you next year with an even better experience, till then enjoy https://www.odoo.com/

