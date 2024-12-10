Ofis Square Launches Inspiring Ad Campaign Featuring Brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi [India], December 10: Ofis Square Launches Empowering Ad Campaign Featuring Brand Ambassador Shraddha Kapoor “Sirf Kaam Nahin, Yahan Sapne Pure Hote Hain!”

Ofis Square, the leader in coworking and managed workspace solutions in India, unveiled its latest ad campaign today featuring the celebrated actress and brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. Released today on YouTube, the campaign embodies the ethos of Ofis Square—creating workspaces that not only support professional endeavors but also empower aspirations, nurture dreams, and foster vibrant communities.

Title “Sirf Kaam Nahin, Yahan Sapne Pure Hote Hain” (‘Not Just Work, Dreams are Fulfilled Here’) ad talks of the transformative power of a well-designed workspace. It brings forward how Ofis Square is a platform that allows the accomplishment of individual and business goals in an environment that inspires creativity and innovation. The visually appealing campaign brings Shraddha Kapoor seamlessly into Ofis Square’s vision of redefining workspaces in India.

Ofis Square’s philosophy transcends the state-of-the-art office spaces. With cutting-edge infrastructure, private offices, high-speed connectivity, collaborative spaces, and community-focused amenities, it has set itself as the pioneer in fostering growth and innovation. By curating environments that resonate with the needs of modern professionals, Ofis Square is setting new benchmarks in coworking and managed office solutions.

Speaking about the campaign, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Ofis Square is not just a place to provide workspaces but it’s an ecosystem that makes ideas bloom, nurtures dreams, and grows communities together. It’s a proud moment to be the face of a brand that actually believes in empowering people and creating opportunities for success.”

Shraddha's association with Ofis Square reflects her alignment with the brand's mission to inspire individuals and businesses to reach their full potential. Her natural charm and relatability make her the perfect choice to represent the brand's commitment to empowering communities.

Mrs. Saroj Mittal, the Founder of Ofis Square, shares: “At Ofis Square, we aim to do a little more than just an office space. We aim to do so much more by building a thriving community of aspiring hopes and fulfilled dreams. This campaign with Shraddha Kapoor reflects that thought and belief in innovation, combined with collaboration.

Mrs. Mittal added, “We envision a future where every individual and organization that becomes part of the Ofis Square family experiences growth, success, and fulfillment. Our workspaces are designed to inspire and support people in pursuing their dreams and making them a reality.”

The new advertisement campaign served as a testament to Ofis Square’s vision of being a catalyst for innovation and collaboration. From start-ups and freelancers to large enterprises, the flexible workspaces of the brand cater to diverse needs, allowing people to connect, create, and collaborate in one environment.

With offices across major Indian cities, Ofis Square is breaking the modern workspace barrier for the masses. The brand’s thrust to uplift professionals with enabled environments and a resourceful ecosystem has made it a choice for the entrepreneurial new generation and all enterprises.

This is the latest campaign by Ofis Square in the long-run mission of redefining workspaces in India. Bringing together world-class infrastructure with the ethos of inclusivity and empowerment, the brand not only shapes the future of coworking but also contributes to the larger narrative of professional and personal growth.

The commercial can now be found live across digital platforms and is being hailed for its message, which inspires and makes people feel related to its storytelling. Its appeal lies in connecting with the aspirations of professionals who, unlike simply wanting a space to work, want to be part of a community that fosters success and innovation.

About Ofis Square

Ofis Square is India’s premier coworking and managed workspace solutions provider. It provides premium office spaces that come with high-speed Wi-Fi, private offices, conference rooms, phone booths, and collaborative zones. The brand has empowered dreams and transformed the workspace experience for professionals and businesses across India under its mission of making dreams real for everyone.

Watch the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVv5pjjRMkI.

