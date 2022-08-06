Oil companies update new prices, cheapest petrol in country at ₹84.10

Petroleum companies have announced new prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday. The public is getting relief regarding the prices of petrol and diesel. Even today, petrol and diesel prices are stable across the country. There has been no change in this. After reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in Maharashtra, the most expensive fuel in the country is now available in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar. Earlier Parbhani in Maharashtra used to get the most expensive petrol.

Today the cheapest petrol in Port Blair is Rs 84.10 a liter and diesel is Rs 79.74 a litre. The price of petrol in Port Blair is Rs 29.39 less as compared to Sriganganagar. So the price of diesel is also lower by Rs 18.50, which means it is cheaper.

Petrol-Diesel Rates in Major Cities -

Delhi - Petrol Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre

Lucknow - Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per litre

Patna - Petrol Rs 107.24 a liter and diesel Rs 94.04

Bhopal - Petrol Rs 108.65 and Diesel Rs 93.90 a litre

Port Blair - Petrol Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 a litre

Parbhani - Petrol is selling at Rs 114.42 and diesel at Rs 98.78 per litre

Sriganganagar - Today petrol is selling at Rs 113.49 and diesel at Rs 98.24 per litre

Jaipur - Petrol is being sold at Rs 108.48 and diesel at Rs 93.72 per litre