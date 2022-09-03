Ojamin Welcomes Mr. Girish Oak As Their Brand Ambassador

This is in alignment with the brand’s mission to help people fight Diabetes with the ancient magic of Ayurveda.

Mumbai, September 2: Ojamin, a brand established to primarily offer a solution for Type 2 Diabetes, has announced its association with Mr. Girish Oak, a veteran in the Marathi Film Industry.

Ojamin — a 100% herbal tonic for Type 2 diabetes, was founded in 1974 by Mr. L. K. Tate, B.A. LLB, I.R.S. Asst. Collector of Customs. In addition to treating Type 2 diabetes, the brand also aims at improving the overall health and immunity of its customers.

In today’s world of cutthroat competition where time is money, short-term solutions have gained a lot of traction. The constant hustle to stay afloat has taken a toll — both mental and physical — on a majority of people.

One of the biggest lifestyle diseases that has become a cause of concern is diabetes mellitus . In today’s world, trusted Ayurvedic products are the need of the hour. Ojamin is one such product that addresses lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity and COVID-19! It also helps in building mental and physical wellness, which comes as a huge relief to those taking insulin shots.

This unique association with Mr. Girish Oak brings together two veterans. The two iconic brands epitomize traits like consistency, quality, and trust. The rigorous shooting schedules take a hard toll on the body and exhaust the mind. But, Mr. Oak has never ceased to reinvent himself, and he inspires millions of his followers with his passion for Ayurveda.

Ojamin promotes the manufacture of Insulin in the body naturally (thereby balancing sugar levels) and, thus, is a holistic remedy for metabolic disorders, poor immunity and building mental and physical wellness. It purifies the blood and is also effective for skin ailments like psoriasis and pimples.

Commenting on this association, leading Marathi film and theatre actor Mr. Girish Oak says, “Ojamin is a brand with strong Indian roots. I am very excited to come on board as the brand ambassador. Mr Pete’s love for Ayurveda and his vision to help people embrace its goodness resonates with me too. This shall be my first ever Brand Endorsement in the field of Ayurveda. I wish them the best for their mission to provide healthcare solutions to the consumers.”

Commenting on the brand association, Mr Pete Tate, the founder and CEO of MedTate, says, “We as a brand are on a mission of ‘Curing with care’ and are delighted to have Mr. Girish Oak on board. He shares the same enthusiasm and love for Ayurveda as we do! We strongly believe that this association will be an important milestone in our journey, and we are super elated to have him on board.”

Ojamin has been in the market for some time, but its chapter began back in the Sixties when Mr. L. K. Tate came up with a unique herbal tonic for his own fight against diabetes. At every stage of its life cycle, Ojamin is committed to exceptional quality. It acts as a bridge, bringing together nature’s best secrets, the beauty of Ayurveda and the modern-day remedies – all in one bottle!

