Ola Electric logs 49 per cent share in electric 2-wheeler market in May

Bengaluru, June 1 Ola Electric, on Saturday, said that it has captured 49 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler (2W) segment in May, with 37,191 registrations (as per government’s Vahan portal) riding on its S1 scooter portfolio.

The deliveries of the S1 X range of mass-market scooters began last month.

“We continue to lead India’s EV transition efforts in the 2W segment with a leading 49 per cent share in the market and a steady growth in our registrations,” said Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric Technologies.

“With our S1 X, we continue to work towards expanding the EV 2W market for overall growth of the industry,” he added.

The S1 X portfolio is available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh), priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively.

The company recently revised the prices of its premium offerings S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999 Rs 89,999, respectively.

Ola Electric said that it offers an eight-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's brother Ankush Aggarwal has returned to the ride-hailing business as CEO after working with Ola Electric.

