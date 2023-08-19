Oltao unveils 4th generation of luxury and high-performance smart chandelier fans

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: Oltao, the leading manufacturer of luxury and high-performance smart chandelier fans, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 4th generation chandelier fan. This fantastic chandelier fan with smart technology will be available for sale on Wednesday, 30th August 2023 onward, at the official brand website.

Reinforcing its product offering, Oltao introduces 4th generation chandelier fans to its portfolio. The luxury and high-performance fans combine features like Alexa compatibility, BLDC motor, and light dimming feature, amongst others. The 4th generation chandelier fan, to be released on 30th August, succeeds the 1st generation 2nd generation and 3rd generation ceiling fans that it had launched earlier. The product will be available for sale on Amazon release date onward.

Oltao entered the luxury ceiling fans segment a long-time back. Since then, it has successfully introduced an exclusive range of luxury ceiling fans to brighten up the room. The company upgrades its portfolio of fans every year. This has enabled the company to grow its luxury fans business year after year exceptionally. The range includes a range of decorative, premium, and smart fans that are renowned for their impressive air delivery, reliability, innovative designs, and statement decorative element.

Speaking on the addition of the new smart chandelier fan, Mehul Soni, the Founder of the Oltao brand, said, "As a consumer-centric company, Oltao is focused on bringing the best technology and innovation to the doorstep of its clients. The company has accordingly introduced the 4th generation chandelier fan with zero maintenance, BLDC motor, summer winter feature, multicolor lighting, whisper quiet technology, hidden blades, and Alexa compatibility, making it the ultimate luxury for consumers.”

The new-age 4th generation chandelier fans add to the list of back-to-back additions that Oltao has been making to its portfolio over the past years. The company earlier introduced the 3rd generation chandelier fan that featured the BLDC motor with summer and winter mode as its primary specialty. The 2nd generation chandelier fan with remote and integrated LED lighting and the 1st generation chandelier fan with retractable blades achieved immense acclaim from the customers as well.

While elaborating on the growing market of smart chandelier fans, Mehul Soni added, “In the past few years, we have set up a robust distribution network for our luxury chandelier fans business, resulting in excellent growth in sales this financial year. The new launch will further enhance our presence across the country.”

Mehul went on to add, "In the upcoming years, we will be unveiling more upgrades of our luxury chandelier fans with cutting-edge smart technology to stay ahead of the curve. To address the needs of the luxury segment, we are in the process of introducing new and innovative products with statement decorative elements for high-end interiors."

Oltao has been steadily expanding into the appliances, electrical, and electronic segment with a product range that include luxury chandelier fans, air purifiers, smart table lamp, and accessories. The company remains focused on growing its consumer-focused range determinately. It continues to leverage its brand equity with the aim of becoming a complete electrical products company in the future.

