OMAXE Reimagined Faridabad: World Street Unveils a Visionary Urban Future

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 9: In a striking demonstration of urban foresight, OMAXE hosted an immersive showcase of its iconic World Street in Sector 79, Faridabad. The event, part of the "Reimagining Faridabad" initiative, brought together dignitaries, urbanists, and industry leaders for an experiential journey into the city's evolving identity.

Conceptualised in 2010 by Omaxe Ltd, one of India's leading real estate developers, World Street is a mixed-use development spread over 120+ acres that has transformed Faridabad's commercial and lifestyle landscape. Drawing architectural inspiration from global cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong, World Street stands as a regional benchmark for integrated urban design. With Barcelona and New Singapore streets planned, the project continues to evolve with international flair.

Currently, 27 acres of the development are operational, housing over 250 premium brands, state-of-the-art SCOs, expansive malls, and modern office spaces. Designed with open-air boulevards, wide roads, and global aesthetics, World Street attracts more than 1 lakh visitors every weekend, making it one of the most vibrant destinations in the region.

Strategically connected to key infrastructural corridors, including Jewar Airport, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the FNG Expressway, and well-linked to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, World Street continues to enhance its appeal among businesses, investors, and lifestyle seekers.

The event featured immersive walkthroughs, design previews, and interactive exhibits, providing a comprehensive view of World Street's scale, success, and future potential. A glimpse of the upcoming New Singapore phasespanning 13.5 acres and designed to offer luxury retail and dynamic public spaceswas also shared, underscoring the project's forward-thinking ethos.

Reflecting on the journey, Mohit Goel, Managing Director of OMAXE, stated: "When we began developing World Street back in 2010, this area was largely undeveloped. But we saw the potential to build more than just structureswe envisioned a destination that would energize Faridabad's identity. Today, World Street is not only a hub for commerce and lifestyle but also a symbol of what visionary urban planning can achieve. This showcase is a testament to the transformation underwayand the limitless possibilities ahead."

The event reaffirmed World Street's position as the largest mixed-use development in the regiona thriving ecosystem where business, lifestyle, and community seamlessly converge.

