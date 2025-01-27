Omnicom Expands Further in India by Opening Its Fourth State-of-the-Art Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has expanded its Global Solutions Centers of Excellence with the opening of a campus in Hyderabad. This follows Omnicom opening campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram in April 2024. The continued investment in India underscores Omnicom's commitment to broadening its footprint in the rapidly growing market, leveraging the country's rich talent pool, and persistently driving innovation to further enhance client services across the organization.

The Hyderabad campus will accommodate Omnicom's expanding footprint and global client solutions capabilities. With expertise in areas such as media, technology, digital commerce, marketing science, market research, creative services and business support services, Omnicom's Global Solutions Centers will support our agencies around the world, driving more value and efficiencies for our clients.

Omnicom's four India campuses have newly designed, state-of-the-art offices offering dynamic and collaborative work environments. They are home to a team of over 5500 professionals with expertise spanning media, data and analytics, creative, digital commerce, marketing technology, and artificial intelligence. These centers of excellence empower and provide resources to Omnicom agencies worldwide, driving unparalleled value and efficiency for clients.

Vishal Srivastava, CEO of Annalect India and Omnicom Global Solutions, emphasizes, "Our integration into the new center of excellence underscores Omnicom's unwavering commitment to harnessing top-tier talent and pioneering global solutions to deliver exceptional client services. This state-of-the-art collaboration hub is where brilliant minds will continue to converge to revolutionize the marketing landscape, driving innovation and excellence at every turn."

Gaurav Mathur, CEO Credera India GDC, said, "Omnicom's expansion in Hyderabad highlights India's unmatched talent and innovation potential. At Credera India, we are proud to connect advanced technologies and creative excellence to deliver transformative solutions for our global network. Hyderabad's dynamic ecosystem and skilled workforce will further strengthen our ability to drive unparalleled value and impact for clients worldwide."

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor