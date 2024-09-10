On Teacher’s Day 2024, Sidhharrth S Kumaar felicitated with ‘Best Astrology & Numerology Teacher’ Award

New Delhi [India], September 10: Teacher’s Day honours teachers and their social contributions. It emphasizes the critical part instructors play in forming people and encouraging knowledge, wisdom, and moral values in society.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day 2024, eminent Astro Numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar was felicitated for his contribution to shaping occult education and training in India. Kumaar, also the Founder of NumroVani, was recognized as the ‘Best Astrology & Numerology Teacher'.

While felicitating Sidhharrth with this award, the jury commended him for his first in class and innovation in teaching Astrology & Numerology. The jury quoted his holistic teaching skills wherein he not only shapes into subject matter experts but also coaches the future generation of occult experts who lead with examples and sets the tone for innovation and research.

Furthermore, the jury commended his approach to the promotion of research in occult sciences, including astrology and numerology and guiding them for peer-reviewed research papers in the subject as well as research presentations across the globe.

Post receiving the award, Sidhharrth expressed his gratitude towards the jury for recognizing his efforts and thanked the love of his students for this journey. He dedicated this award to the learners who have been mentored by him.

He also expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sahil Kothari & Nihal Kumar Dokania for being an important pillar in this journey.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar is known for his 20+ research papers in peer-reviewed journals, 50+ research presentations at UGC-approved universities, TEDx and Josh Talks Speech, and numerous media columns which he authors across India.

