Once Upon A Trunk to revolutionise "e-commerce" to "i-commerce"

, a leading startup operating an online marketplace that connects brands with customers through digital celebrities and new age influencers, is all geared up to roar and establish its space in the industry with i-commerce.

Offering fashion clothing, apparels and more while connecting brands to their customers, it is working to create a "quality experience". Engaging with the consumers, it is providing them with a platform that offers meaningful shopping experiences with an intention to make reality shopping fun. Recognising the enormous potential in this market, Once Upon A Trunk is treading forward with the next-gen fashion commerce for young Indians.

The platform is aiming to cater to the target market through exclusive home grown brands and top-notch content, which is further helping the brand to stand out from the crowd, beating its competition.

Once Upon A Trunk's i-commerce (influencer-commerce) strategy and the digital storefront consists of the venture offering their services to the young emerging brands while simultaneously aiming to sell homegrown and young D2C brands and Instagram boutiques. The focus is to connect with 1000+ selling partners and become the new voice of the brands, which are synonymous to influencers as per Once Upon A Trunk, by the end of 2022.

Recognising the impact of influencer's channel to grow an e-commerce and pre-validate the shopping experience for a customer by the new age fashion doctors. There is a large gap in the quality of content for upcoming influencers in terms of the right infrastructure along with a groomed ideation strategy. This has inspired the brand to bridge this margin by highlighting the significance and stature of influencers, youth-icons and internet celebrities in the market, as put by Shivaani Jain, Co-founder, Once Upon A Trunk.

The company supplies a suite of services like studio, stylist, content, and merchandise for emerging influencers/talent to connect with fans on one hand and brands and retailers on the other. They are creating an academy where upcoming influencers are facilitated, groomed, helped and catered to with their content creation and market reach. This further implies influencers receive training to grow their fame and create exclusive digital content to market products and grow with the company. Such companies are "facilitators" or "incubators". They not only empower young brands and boutiques but internet celebrities and the consumers as well. Once Upon A Trunk; The iconic platform which coined the term "i-commerce"; brought content and real time shopping experience in true sense to the e-retail fashion.

By the end of 2022, this platform will be a mix of 1000+ brands, Instagram boutiques, homegrown and emerging D2C brands. The company has taken care of everything from packaging, logistics, strategic social media marketing, i-commerce, content to customer care for the home grown brands that lacked the capital bandwidth for the same.

A special merchandising team has been put in place to assist the easy on-boarding process of these brands and also to help curate the catalogue. This massively helps in introducing these brands to the marketplace with much ease and expertise.

On one hand, the company is assisting the upcoming brands with their marketing strategies and on the other, they've assisted emerging influencers with their consumer reach. It's a wholesome process, where the influencers grow, the emerging brands generate impressive revenue and the customer gets the finest and most unique finds to style their lives.

"The entire chain consisting of brands, influencers and customers is taken care of with utmost dedication. The most unique and exclusive picks are brought onboard for trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts. Taking care of everybody onboard, we also tend to keep the prices affordable and pocket friendly," says Adhira Kashiva, Business Head Once Upon A Trunk.

There's so much more to come to their fruitful journey and so much more they plan on giving to the world of fashion, beauty and living!

Once Upon A Trunk, a venture of Shivaani Jain and Saanchi Jain, is an e-commerce marketplace that exhibits the collections of home-grown indigenous designers and brands in India at affordable prices. Based in Delhi, the platform was launched in 2015 with a vision to become the fastest home grown designer-wear delivery e-retailer. The portal caters to the fashion aspirations of women in the age group of 25 - 45 years.

The online portal reaches out to 22,000+ pin codes of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Notching up the fashion quotient in the market, Once Upon A Trunk has been manifesting designers' true potential and offering the customers a vast range of apparel, jewellery, home decor and kidswear. Delivering to the farthest of regions, the platform is catering to the audience across the maps and further envisions to reach out to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the near future.

