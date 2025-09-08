ONDC on Bajaj Markets: Enjoy Shopping and Experience the Future of Digital Commerce

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, offers a seamless shopping experience for individuals through the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform. This initiative helps consumers to explore and shop across a wide array of product categories from various sellers, all within a single convenient platform.

The categories that one may shop from include:

Electronics: A vast range of mobiles, smartwatches, headphones, and other gadgets from reputed brands, with easy product discovery and tailored options to fit different budgets.

Groceries and Essentials: Access to a diverse selection of groceries and daily necessities from leading brands, offering convenience and variety at competitive prices.

Food and Beverages: Quick and reliable ordering from local outlets, allowing for a wide range of meal options and refreshments with multiple sellers to choose from.

While shopping with ONDC on Bajaj Markets, individuals can explore a wide variety of product categories and local services, offering a seamless shopping experience for lifestyle needs, all within a single digital platform. Alongside these lifestyle options, Bajaj Markets provides a comprehensive range of financial products, including credit cards, loans, insurance, and investment solutions. This integration of lifestyle and financial services ensures that customers can easily access everything they need, from everyday essentials to tailored financial solutions, all in one place.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

