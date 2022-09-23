One of Pune's most exclusive developer meet, organized by BeyondWalls, brings together industry leaders as they gear up for the upcoming festive season

hosted Pune's most exclusive Developers' meet 'Gearing up for Festive Season 2022', bringing together industry stalwarts from some of the most influential developer brands under one roof. The Developers meet focused on the current Real Estate landscape in Pune, consumer sentiment and demand, and the upcoming festive season.

Pune is one of the fastest growing cities and ranks very high on the livability index. The city has recorded an extraordinary surge in the demand for residential real estate in the past few years, majorly attributed to its increasing migrant and IT population. Primary sales in August have crossed 8700 units versus 6000 units in April, 2021. The upcoming festive season is expected to deliver record-breaking sales for both residential and commercial real estate segments; offering the Developer fraternity a golden opportunity.

However, to make the most of the season, developers need to bridge the gap between evolving consumer preferences and the availability of in-demand inventory in the market.

During his talk, Vikram Kotnis, Exec. Chairman and MD, BeyondWalls focused on this very theme. He shared his insights on micro-markets with high growth potential, the optimal configuration, carpet area and price mix which homebuyers are in the market for. He also delved into the evolution of sales and marketing strategies and how Developers now need to move towards Tech-based CP aggregation & engagement to boost their sales velocity.

Speaking on the success of the event he said, "Post two years of lack-luster festive season, the homebuyer sentiment this year is very upbeat. Pune market has performed well in the 1st half of the year, recording stellar growth rates despite many headwinds. All indicators point towards an even stronger demand growth for the upcoming festive period. To make the most of this, Developers need to be conscious of evolving homebuyer preferences and adopt a Tech-led sales and customer process to ensure homebuyer engagement. I'm extremely glad that we could have this insightful discussion with the cream of the Developer fraternity in Pune."

BeyondWalls is a tech-driven platform that enables collaboration between Developers and Channel Partners to scale distribution and create a seamless homebuying experience. BeyondWalls is backed by Aurum PropTech (formerly known as Majesco Ltd), and powered by a 350-member team at K2V2 Technologies, an award-winning PropTech firm. BeyondWalls helps Developers gain sales velocity during project launches by outsourcing or augmenting their sales team and targeting the right set of Homebuyers. The firm also offers curated services across the value chain- right from market intelligence that can effectively shape product design to ensuring continued homebuyer engagement.

