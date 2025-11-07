One Point One Solutions Expands Global Reach with DIFC Subsidiary and Strategic Acquisitions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: One Point One Solutions Limited, a seasoned full-stack solutions provider with over two decades of industry experience, today announced a significant stride in its global expansion strategy. The company has successfully incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, One Point One Solutions MENA Holdings Ltd., in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), United Arab Emirates. This strategic move is poised to bolster its global footprint and enhance its capabilities in managing international investments.

The establishment of the DIFC subsidiary marks a pivotal moment for One Point One Solutions, underscoring its commitment to broadening its international presence. The initial share capital for this venture is set at US$10, representing 100% of the paid-up share capital of the new entity. This transaction, classified as a related party deal conducted at arm's length, has received all necessary regulatory approvals, ensuring a smooth and compliant integration into the DIFC's dynamic financial ecosystem.

This strategic incorporation follows closely on the heels of recent developments aimed at significantly augmenting the company’s technological prowess and service offerings. Earlier, One Point One Solutions had informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One Singapore Pte. Ltd., had signed a term sheet to acquire a 100 percent stake in ITNITY PTE. LTD. This target company specializes in digital customer engagement services and is expected to powerfully enhance One Point One Solutions’ technology-led customer service capabilities.

The proposed acquisition of ITNITY PTE. LTD. is a key component of One Point One Solutions’ long-term strategy to scale its operations beyond India. The company aims to unlock significant synergies through operational integration, thereby broadening its digital engagement and contact center portfolio. This strategic alignment positions One Point One Solutions as a comprehensive, full-stack global solutions provider.

One Point One Solutions Limited also announced on April 15, 2025, its plans to acquire a majority stake in an India-based AI software platform, for which it has signed a term sheet. The target company is described as India’s first deep-tech AI-powered autonomous software engineering platform.

One Point One Solutions Limited is a leading full-stack solutions provider with an established track record of over 20 years. The company serves a diverse clientele of more than 50 clients across various sectors, supported by a dedicated team of over 5600 employees.

Following recent strategic acquisitions and the establishment of new subsidiaries, One Point One Solutions has significantly expanded its operational footprint. Its locations now include Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, and Pune in India. In the United States, it operates centers in Pune and Cincinnati, Ohio, in addition to its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One USA Inc., in Delaware. Internationally, the company has strengthened its presence in England, Netherlands, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, and Australia.

This concerted push for global expansion and technological enhancement underscores One Point One Solutions’ ambition to lead in the evolving landscape of digital and customer engagement solutions.

