Onedot made a mark on leading real estate company's growth by 2500 per cent

A leading Chennai-based digital marketing agency, Onedot, made an impact for a leading real estate company by providing 2500 per cent brand growth in the last one year.

This partnership started around two years ago. Our came up with a tailor-made solution for Lead Generation service to highlight the brand's vision and cut down the CPL cost by providing a 2500 per cent success rate.

Cutting down the CPL cost was a nightmare for the real estate company until they reached out to Onedot, where things started. To make the brand the no.1 across pan India, Onedot promoted the brand's concern strategically with Lead Generation Service. Digital marketing agency targets people based on insights and behaviour from the user perspective.

The expected success of cutting down the CPL cost by 200 per cent within one year became possible. Real estate companies' rank touched the feet of success up to 12.6 per cent with the potential solution.

Ganesh Kumar, CEO & Founder of OneDot, says," We came up with all possible strategies to reduce the CPL cost and bring a 2500 per cent success rate. Our team did a fantastic task of bringing out the best possible result. Since our 360-degree perspective brought the tailored solution to upgrade the growth in SEO, Facebook Ads, and Google Ads".

Pravin, COO & Co-founder of OneDot, says," Bringing up the brand growth overall took a lot of work. We faced many difficulties in overseeing production and efficiency in the business. Played an influential role in long-term planning, including initiatives geared towards excellency in meeting the challenges of bringing up the brand growth and development and providing the results with our client expected from us".

Online/offline real-estate agencies are getting on the grounds every year. As a result, the brand must compete with measured solutions to meet the client's standards and visibility. Drop your queries for solutions at for precisely made strategies.

Onedot is a leading digital marketing company in Chennai that provides custom-built strategies for its clients. Across South India, Onedot showed its very performance by providing ultimate strategies for industries including Healthcare, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Education. Onedot's proudest clients include JLL, Arun Excello, Testleaf, Bloom and more.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor