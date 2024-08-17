OnePlus Unboxes Nord 4 in Cinemas with an Industry-First 3D Holographic Unboxing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: OnePlus, the global technology brand renowned for pushing boundaries, has once again redefined innovation with its latest campaign for the OnePlus Nord 4. This ground-breaking event, held in Bengaluru in collaboration with PVR INOX and Khushi Advertising, introduced a revolutionary unboxing experience using cutting-edge holographic technology.

OnePlus in partnership with Khushi Advertising designed an innovative unboxing execution for the OnePlus Nord 4 using a 6x6 ft. Hypervsn™. This medium, crafted to deliver amazing 3D visuals, is perceived by viewers as hi-resolution holograms floating in mid-air. The 3D holographic technology brought the unboxing of the OnePlus Nord 4 to life by adding depth and dimension. Leveraging Khushi's deep expertise in the cinema industry, the activation was strategically aligned with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, taking place across 2 screens and 30 shows during the highly anticipated week. From August 2nd to 4th, moviegoers at PVR INOX Orion Mall, Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore were treated to a captivating spectacle. The campaign successfully made an impact to 9,000 viewers over a three-day period.

This innovative approach not only captivated cinema-goers but also disrupted the traditional cinematic experience, leaving the audience both amazed and thrilled by the extraordinary fusion of technology and entertainment. Usage of this advanced technology in cinemas is an industry first in India, reinforcing the brand's commitment to pioneering marketing experiences.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, stated, "Our goal is to deliver exceptional experiences to both, brands and their audiences. We are thrilled to see OnePlus, in collaboration with Khushi Advertising, implementing such a concept within the auditorium. The use of Hypervsn's 3D holographic technology marks the first time such an innovation has been introduced in the cinema industry. These cutting-edge experiences make a lasting impression on viewers long after they leave the cinema. I extend my congratulations to OnePlus and Khushi Advertising for pulling off such a challenging campaign successfully"

Raj Dobriyal, Chief GM Business Development at Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., stated, "Our specialized Cinema division delivers innovative, impactful and integrated out-of-home solutions across India. For this industry first unboxing of Nord 4 We strategically chose the Deadpool & Wolverine movie release, anticipating the highest footfall. Witnessing this idea come to life and observing the enthusiastic audience reaction was incredibly rewarding. Our collaboration with OnePlus has set a new standard in experiential marketing. And we are extremely proud of our continued long-term association with OnePlus and happy to play our role as a value partner in their growth "

