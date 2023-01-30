Online schooling is taking adaptability

New Delhi (India), January 30: The education sector took a hard hit during the pandemic times and many students had to leave their studies due to the lockdown. But it is aptly said “where there is a will, there is a way” and to overcome this problem, the education sector brought out a new way to impart knowledge to children, and that was online schooling, and digital education, but online schooling still had problems and they were-

Less physical activity leads to various health problems and lesser interaction can lead to a socially impaired generation that will find even simple conversations difficult.

It becomes easier to procrastinate when children find themselves without any physical guidance. This makes them skip lessons and disregard homework and tests.

The Student-Teacher interaction is very limited and distant, thus building a mentor and mentee relationship is very difficult.

Cyboard online school is India’s first online school and it has implemented various methods to ensure that all the cons of online education can be eliminated and a better way could be found. Thus they now have-

Best of Both Worlds-

The Hybrid learning environment does not deprive the child of physical contact and enables children to interact with other kids as well as with teachers. They can also participate in physical activities like games, yoga, etc. that help in the motor skills development of a child.

There are classes like arts and crafts that help in enhancing a child’s mind-body coordination and develop their cognitive skills. Recently, new subjects have been introduced that include, languages French and Spanish, that not only capture the interest of children but also give them a peek into a diverse culture.

Rajat Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of Cyboard School says, “Our school is well-equipped for any contingency that might prevail in the upcoming times, and to create a better environment for our students we have even evolved the online education system and turned it into a hybrid method that enables students to experience the best of both worlds.”

The co-founder of Skoodos, Mrs. Shruti Verma says, “It is very important for a school to take care of all the aspects of a kid’s development and have a positive impact on the kids, along with a great curriculum that helps children to grow up and be an asset to the country. Seeing schools like Cyboard School assures me that our future is in good hands and we can see a better future where creativity and passion prevail”

