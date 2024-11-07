O.P. Jindal Global University issues statement against unethical academic practices

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 7: O.P. Jindal Global University is an Institution of Eminence (IoE) and a non-profit global university established by the Government of Haryana, recognized by the University Grants Commission ("UGC"). JGU is a research-intensive university, which is deeply committed to its core institutional values of interdisciplinary and innovative pedagogy; pluralism and rigorous scholarship; and globalism and international engagement.

JGU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education as an Institution of Eminence ("IoE"). By virtue of which, the Ministry of Education, Government of India recognized JGU as an IoE on 4 November 2020. It is a pivotal recognition. As an IoE, JGU is a deemed to be University and is governed by the UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017 and 2021. JGU is the first and only University in the State of Haryana to be recognized as an IoE. This is an incredibly historic recognition for JGU. The IoE Policy, as envisioned by the Government of India, was launched to uphold the commitment of the Government of India to empower Universities and Higher Educational Institutions to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions.

The recognition of an institution which upholds social values and national priorities, has been questioned by the student, Kaustubh Shakkarwar ( "Petitioner") before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Petitioner, Kaustubh Shakkarwar, is enrolled as a student in the LL.M. programme specialising in Intellectual Property and Technology Law at Jindal Global Law School. He appeared for his end-term examination in the course titled 'Law and Justice in a Globalizing World'. When the submission was put through Turnitin, the Turnitin report highlighted 88% AI generated content in his end term submission for this course. The student's conduct was reported to the Unfair Means Committee of the University. Given the high percentage of the AI generated content which challenges the sanctity and integrity of the examinations, he failed this examination in terms of UGC Anti-plagiarism Regulations, 2018. He was given a re-sit opportunity, which he undertook and later passed the course.

The Petitioner in question has been issuing factually incorrect, misleading and prejudiced statements in social and online media on a matter which has become sub judice with the malicious intention to influence public opinion and thereby decision-making. This act of the Petitioner is in abject disregard of judicial propriety, threatening the independence of judiciary. Such acts of social media discussion on matters sub judice has been condemned by the Supreme Court of India.

The University will continue to pursue this case on merits before any legal forum before which the matter is submitted. Additionally, the University is of the sincere opinion that since this matter pertains to adopting unethical practices in pursuit of academics including academic honesty and integrity of the examination process, no one would disapprove, in principle, the stand adopted by the University. Lastly, the University, in addition to pursuing the legal matter, would also approach other relevant regulatory bodies/authorities to report the professional misconduct of the Petitioner (who also happens to be an Advocate and an officer of the court).

