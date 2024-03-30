Optimal Nourishment: The Science of Eating Right with Dietician’s Expert Insights

New Delhi (India) March 30: Embarking on a journey towards optimal nourishment is a multifaceted endeavour that extends far beyond the mere act of consuming food. It represents a profound intersection of scientific understanding, professional guidance, and individual preferences. In this illuminating discourse, guided by the invaluable insights of seasoned dietitian experts, the exploration commences into unravelling the intricate tapestry of eating right. Delving deep into the realms of nutritional science and dietary expertise, this article serves as a compass, offering invaluable wisdom and practical strategies to navigate the complex landscape of modern nutrition. From deciphering the fundamentals of balanced nutrition to uncovering the nuanced intricacies of individual dietary needs, join this transformative journey towards holistic well-being through the lens of evidence-based dietary wisdom.

Amit Shah – IIN Certified Health Coach – Founder of “From Monday Nutrition”, Mumbai

A certified health and lifestyle coach from the Integrative Institute of Nutrition, New York, brings a holistic perspective to optimal nourishment, blending scientific knowledge with practical dietitian expertise. He strongly advocates that the essence of eating right lies not just in the selection of food but in understanding its impact on our bodies and minds. Optimal nourishment transcends calorie counting; it’s about nurturing our bodies with foods that are as close to their natural state as possible. Whole foods, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, form the cornerstone of a diet that supports physical health and mental well-being. The science behind eating right emphasizes the importance of diversity in our diet. A colorful plate is not just visually appealing but is indicative of a range of nutrients, each playing a unique role in our bodily functions. Integrating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins ensures a comprehensive nutrient intake. Alongside the quality and quantity of meals, mindful eating—paying attention to what, when, and how we eat—is crucial. It involves listening to our body’s hunger cues and eating with intention and attention, fostering a healthier relationship with food. As we navigate the plethora of dietary information available, remember that the right diet is personalized. What works for one individual may not work for another. Consulting with a nutrition professional can help tailor dietary choices to individual needs, ensuring that the path to optimal nourishment is both scientifically informed and personally suited.

Deepa Aggarwal – Clinical Nutrition Expert & Wellness Coach at The Fit Bear, Mumbai

The realm of nutrition is rich with scientific knowledge and readily accessible to all, yet mastering the art of consuming the right foods entails a personalized approach encompassing individual goals, awareness, access, affordability, and lifestyle choices. To cultivate a healthful diet, several key components warrant attention: adequate intake of macronutrients (protein, carbohydrates, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals); embracing predominantly whole, home-cooked foods; incorporating ample fruits and vegetables; limiting consumption of added sugars and packaged foods; maintaining optimal hydration; and prioritizing sleep and stress management. Adopting daily practices to support these dietary principles can significantly enhance well-being: curating a conducive food environment by selecting wisely at the grocery store, practicing mindful eating devoid of distractions, tailoring meal planning to align with health goals, preferences, budget, and schedule, integrating purposeful movement, adequate rest, and recovery to optimize nutrient absorption and utilization. Consistent implementation of these small yet impactful actions can profoundly elevate our quality of life.

Deepa Nandy (Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Science and Nutrition) – Diabetes Educator and Fertility Specialist, Consulting Nutritionist at Deepa Nandy's Nutriguide, Mumbai

An optimum diet for nourishment should be a balanced diet that provides all the necessary macronutrients like Proteins, Carbohydrates and Fats along with vitamins and minerals that the body needs to function optimally. It typically includes a variety of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains which includes cereals like Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, wheat, Rice etc and pulses like Chole, Rajma, moong and musoor. Lean proteins like fish, chicken, paneer- low fat, cheese and dahi and healthy fats like MUFA and omega-3 fatty acids. Portion control, balance, and moderation are key aspects of an optimum diet. The optimal diet for nourishment varies from person to person based on factors such as age, gender, activity level, and any specific health conditions or dietary restrictions. It’s important to tailor the diet to individual's needs and preferences. Regular physical activity, rest and sleep and staying hydrated also complement an optimum diet for overall health and well-being.

Pooja Bhargava – Chief Nutrition Consultant at Fun 4 Fitness (Fitness U and Nutrition), Mumbai

I strongly advocate optimal nourishment through a holistic approach. A balanced diet forms the cornerstone of this philosophy, ensuring that our bodies receive the essential nutrients they need to thrive. It encompasses a variety of foods from all food groups, ensuring that we receive a diverse array of vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. It’s about more than just counting calories; it’s about cultivating a mindful relationship with food, understanding the role of nutrients in promoting health and preventing disease. By focusing on whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, we can support our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. I emphasize on the importance of listening to your body’s cues, honoring hunger and fullness, and making informed food choices that align with your unique nutritional needs and goals. Through education, guidance, and personalized support, we empower individuals to nourish themselves optimally, fostering vitality and longevity for years to come.

Priya Maisa (Post Graduate in Dietetics) – Nutritionist & Slimming Expert at Complete Nutrition by Priya Maisa, Mumbai

When we talk about eating right, it means eating a wide variety of foods in the right proportions. Our lives are greatly impacted by nutrition. It is the foundation of total well-being, impacting not only our mental & emotional well-being but also our physical health. Following a healthy, balanced diet helps your body get the nutrition and energy it needs to stay healthy, active, well and fit. What we eat and drink can have a huge impact on our bodies. Eating right should incorporate a range of different foods in proper quantities and should typically consist of fruits, vegetables, high-fibre foods like whole grains, dairy, healthy fats along with plenty of water intake following healthy eating habits. Eating a good variety of these foods every day will help you to get a wide range of nutrients from your diet. The benefits of eating right are huge. It provides energy & nutrients while ensuring that we remain healthy far into the future. Optimal nutrition is about personalized choices that cater to individual needs and preferences. Embracing a variety of nutrient-rich foods, mindful eating habits, and understanding personal dietary requirements contribute to a holistic approach to nutrition.

Prachi Fotani (MSC) – Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of Nutrifyme, Pune

Imagine your body as a temple, with the food you eat as the sacred offering that nurtures and revitalizes it. Your body is like a high-performance machine, needing the right fuel to operate at its peak. Carbs give you energy to tackle the day, proteins repair and build muscles, Fats are necessary for the production of various hormones and vitamins and minerals are the building blocks for overall wellness. When you nourish yourself with a balanced diet which consists of all the above macro nutrients in the optimal proportion, you’re not just eating—you’re embarking on a journey toward optimal health and well-being. Variety in diet is crucial because different foods offer different nutrients your body needs. By including a mix of seasonal and local fruits, veggies, whole grains, and pulses in your daily meals, you can ensure you’re getting all the essential vitamins and minerals. By integrating lifestyle changes alongside a balanced diet, you can maximize your overall health and well-being with zero side effects. Remember, small, consistent changes over time can lead to significant improvements in your quality of life.

